Iconic 80s band revealed as first headline act for brand new Swansea summer concerts

Amelia Jones

Legendary 80s pop and soul band have been revealed the first headline act of Swansea’s brand-new summer concert series.

Simply Red have been announced as the first headline act for Singleton Live, Swansea’s brand-new series of major outdoor concerts launching at Singleton Park next summer.

The internationally acclaimed band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, will perform at Singleton Park on Friday 20th August 2027 as part of their Summer Funk ‘27 UK and European headline tour.

The date will be their only Welsh show of the year.

The high-energy summer set will feature some of Simply Red’s biggest hits, including Fairground, Something Got Me Started and Money’s Too Tight (To Mention), alongside favourites from a catalogue spanning more than four decades.

Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful bands, with five number one albums, a number one single, nine further UK Top 10 hits, three BRIT Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards. Their 1991 album Stars was the best-selling album in Britain and Europe for two consecutive years, while every studio album has reached the UK Top 10.

The announcement follows the band’s sold-out 40th anniversary tour in 2025 and marks the first show revealed for Singleton Live, the new series bringing major artists and Wales-exclusive performances to Swansea in summer 2027.

Mick Hucknall said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road again in summer 2027 to perform at some incredible and historic venues across the UK and Europe. You can expect a set full of Simply Red upbeat hits to get you on your feet having fun in the sun with friends and family.”

Simply Red will be joined by two more of British music’s most distinctive voices: multi-award-winning singer Lisa Stansfield, whose career-spanning hits include All Around the World, and Heather Small, the unmistakable voice of M People and an acclaimed solo artist in her own right.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live, said: “We couldn’t ask for a better first headliner, and securing their only Welsh show of 2027 for Singleton Live makes it even more special.”

Perfect launch artist

Councillor Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said: “We’re delighted to announce Simply Red as the first headline act for Singleton Live. As one of Britain’s most successful bands, they are the perfect artist to launch this exciting new concert series and we’re incredibly proud that Swansea has secured their only Welsh performance of 2027.

“Singleton Park has a long and proud history of hosting world-class live music, and this announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the park.

“Bringing major artists of this calibre to Swansea helps strengthen our reputation as a leading destination for culture, entertainment and major events. We know there is huge excitement around Singleton Live, and this is just the first of more announcements still to come.”

Fans can get priority access to tickets by signing up for the presale at singletonlive.com/simplyred.

The pre-sale opens at 10am on Tuesday 22 September 2026, with remaining tickets going on general sale at 10am on Thursday 24 September 2026.

Singleton Live is presented by DEPOT Live, Full Fat 360 and Cuffe & Taylor in partnership with Swansea Council. Further headline announcements will follow.

You can find the latest updates here.

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