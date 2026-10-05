Iconic 80s pop duo bring greatest hits tour to Wales next summer

Amelia Jones

The most successful British female band of the 80s will bring their summer tour to Wales next year as part of a run of headline dates across the UK.

Bananarama will headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday July 4, before heading to the Welsh capital for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday July.

They will be joined on both dates by special guests Tony Hadley and Altered Images for two unforgettable nights of favourites and pop classics.

This summer Bananarama celebrated 40 years since the release of their landmark studio album True Confessions, with a special anniversary edition reaching Number Six in the UK Album Chart.

As holders of the Guinness World Record for the highest number of chart entries by an all-female group, Bananarama have enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than four decades. Their Too Hot To Handle Greatest Hits Summer Tour promises to be a party to remember.

Announcing the shows, Sara Dallin said: “Summer 2027 we are so ready for you! We can’t wait to perform all of our biggest hit singles and bring the Bananarama party to some of the UK’s most brilliant outdoor venues!”

Bandmate Keren Woodward added: “We promise a night of real 80s nostalgia and along with our special guests, guarantee an evening that will have everyone dancing and singing along!”

With more than 30 million records sold and 10 UK Top 10 hits Bananarama are one of the most successful female groups of all time.

Timeless hits

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 1980s, they have amassed a catalogue of timeless hits including Cruel Summer, Venus, Love In The First Degree, Nathan Jones, Robert De Niro’s Waiting and I Heard A Rumour.

Their appeal has continued to span generations. Following the 2024 release of Glorious: The Ultimate Collection, which celebrated more than 40 years of chart success for lifelong friends Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, the duo continue to be one of the UK’s most enduring and beloved pop acts.

Their Too Hot To Handle Greatest Hits Summer Tour will see them perform across the UK, giving fans the chance to enjoy a career-spanning set packed with some of pop’s biggest and best-beloved songs.

Joining Bananarama will be 80s icon and one of Britain’s most acclaimed vocalists, Tony Hadley, whose unmistakable voice helped define the soundtrack of a generation.

As the frontman of New Romantic pioneers Spandau Ballet, Hadley enjoyed worldwide success, helping to deliver some of the era’s defining hits including True, Gold, Only When You Leave and Through the Barricades.

Almost 40 years from the beginning of his Spandau Ballet career, Tony’s distinctive vocals still brim with the same passion and energy that first captivated audiences.

Combined with a successful solo career, it has cemented his status as one of the UK’s most respected and enduring artists.

First support act

Opening the night will be Scottish new wave favourites Altered Images, fronted by the charismatic Clare Grogan.

Bursting onto the music scene in the early 1980s, the band became synonymous with infectious pop melodies and a distinctive post-punk edge, scoring hits including Happy Birthday, I Could Be Happy and Don’t Talk to Me About Love.

Decades on, their energetic live shows continue to capture the joy and nostalgia of the era, delighting audiences with a timeless soundtrack to the 80s.

The Live at Llangollen Pavilion show is part of an ongoing partnership with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Different flavour

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “One of the great strengths of our Live at Llangollen Pavilion series is the breadth of music it brings to audiences each summer, and this latest announcement adds another very different flavour for 2027.

“Bananarama, Tony Hadley and Altered Images have all enjoyed long and successful careers, with songs that will be instantly familiar to generations of music fans.

“Bringing them together for one evening adds even more variety to an already wide-ranging programme, and helps ensure there really is something for everyone at Live at Llangollen Pavilion next summer.”

The headlining show for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Where better than the magnificent setting of Cardiff Castle than to enjoy a night with three legends of the 80s and beyond.

“This will be a brilliant night of music and nostalgia creating the perfect party atmosphere, and Cardiff certainly knows how to party!”

You can find out more information here.

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