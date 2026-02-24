Iconic band announce comeback tour after 35 years including show in Wales

A legendary British band who had hits in the late ’80s and early ’90s have announced their first UK tour since 1991.

Transvision Vamp will play a 16-date tour which will begin on 6 October 2026 in Newcastle and includes a London show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The tour will also travel to Belfast and Dublin, as well as a gig at the Tramshed, Cardiff on Sunday, October 18.

The band, featuring original members Wendy James (vocals) and Dave Parsons (bass), Alex Ward (guitar and vocals), Pip Stakem (guitar and vocals), Matt Millership (keyboards and vocals) and James Sclavunos (drums), recently wrapped up a sold-out tour in Australia and New Zealand.

In September, Transvision Vamp will play Portugal and Spain directly before heading to the UK.

Singer Wendy James said: “Words cannot express the feelings I have to be touring Transvision Vamp again! Joy! Thrill!!

“The band’s history, which began in 1988, has passed through many eras! And yet, here we are, belting out the very songs which captured everyone’s hearts all those years ago. It is fresh, it is redux, it is powerful”.

She added: “I am surrounded by the best musicians in the world, and when we take to the stage, it is a force to be reckoned with. We take no prisoners. The crowds are ecstatic, and we meet as partners: The Band and The Audience are equal partners in this incredible show. I cannot wait to bring it to the UK and plant our flag!”

Transvision Vamp were signed to MCA Records by A&R legend Dave Ambrose and released their breakthrough debut album Pop Art in 1988, featuring hit singles such as I Want Your Love, Tell That Girl To Shut Up and Revolution Baby.

Second album Velveteen, which included the smash hit Baby I Don’t Care, was released the following year and reached No.1 in the UK Charts and 10 other countries around the world.

Their third and final album, Little Magnets Versus The Bubble Of Babble, was released in 1991 and was their biggest USA release, securing No.1 spots in all the indie and college charts. The album was not made available domestically in the UK until years later.

Following the dissolution of Transvision Vamp, James continued her musical journey as a solo artist, achieving further success. Over the years, she has released seven further solo albums (including a double album), including The Shape Of History in 2024.

Transvision Vamp UK Tour 2026

Tue 6 Oct – O2 City Hall Newcastle

Fri 9 Oct – O2 Academy Glasgow

Sat 10 Oct – O2 Academy Leeds

Thu 15 Oct – O2 Academy Leicester

Fri 16 Oct – O2 Academy Liverpool

Sat 17 Oct – O2 Academy Oxford

Sun 18 Oct – Tramshed, Cardiff

Tue 20 Oct – O2 Ritz Manchester

Wed 21 Oct – O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thu 22 Oct – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sat 24 Oct – Epic, Norwich

Wed 28 Oct – Chalk, Brighton

Thu 29 Oct – O2 Institute Birmingham

Fri 30 Oct – O2 Academy Bristol

Sat 31 Oct – The Academy Dublin

Sun 1 Nov – Limelight 1 Belfast

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27 February at 10am and will be available HERE