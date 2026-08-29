Iconic band celebrate 20 years of hits with Cardiff arena show

Amelia Jones

An iconic British indie-pop band are marking two decades in music with a major anniversary tour, bringing their much-loved hits to arenas across the UK – including a stop in Cardiff.

The band, best known for huge singalong tracks including She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead and Heartbeat, will celebrate 20 years since their breakthrough with a run of major shows that promises to be a nostalgic night for fans who have followed them throughout their career.

Formed in London in 2005, Scouting for Girls quickly established themselves as one of the UK’s most recognisable indie-pop bands. Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2007 and went on to become a major commercial success, reaching number one in the UK Albums Chart.

The record spawned some of the band’s biggest songs, with She’s So Lovely becoming a defining track of the era. Its infectious chorus helped establish the group as one of the UK’s most popular live acts.

Two decades on, the band continue to have a strong following, with their anniversary tour offering fans the chance to hear their biggest songs performed in some of the UK’s biggest venues.

The Cardiff date at the Tramshed will be a particularly exciting one for Welsh fans, giving audiences the opportunity to join the celebrations as the band look back on 20 years of music.

Rather than simply looking back, Scouting for Girls have continued to release music and tour over the years, maintaining the upbeat, feel-good style that first made them popular.

Their anniversary shows are expected to be packed with familiar favourites, making this one for anyone who remembers the band’s rise during the late 2000s — as well as a new generation of fans who have discovered their music since.

With two decades of hits behind them and a reputation for energetic, crowd-pleasing performances, the Cardiff show looks set to be a celebration of everything that has made Scouting for Girls such enduring favourites.

Tickets for the Tramshed show will go on sale on 4 September. You can find tickets here.

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