Iconic brewery’s beers return to Arms Park after eight year absence

Nation.Cymru staff

An iconic Welsh brand is returning to the bars of Cardiff Arms Park as its official ale partner, after signing a three-year deal.

As Cardiff Rugby celebrates its 150th season, it will also be turning back the clocks at its bars and welcoming Brains beers back to its pumps at the homes of the Blue and Blacks, further strengthening a partnership that has been synonymous with Welsh rugby for generations.

The new agreement will see supporters again enjoy a range of Brains beverages throughout the Arms Park, including Brains Barry Island IPA, SA Keg and the brewery’s flagship Rev James.

Brains beers were last served at the iconic stadium was eight years ago. This new partnership marks a welcome return for the Cardiff brewer, which was founded just six years later than Cardiff Rugby in the city in 1882.

Nick Payne, Managing Director of Brains Brewery, said of the partnership: “Cardiff Rugby and Brains are woven into the fabric of Welsh culture, so to be returning to the home of Cardiff Rugby during its 150th anniversary year is incredibly special.

“We are proud to be back at the home of Cardiff Rugby with a long-term partnership that celebrates Welsh heritage, supports the future of the game, and ensures supporters can once again enjoy Brains beers on matchdays.”

Nick added: “As two proud Cardiff institutions, we share a commitment to our city, our supporters and creating memorable experiences, and we’re excited to build on that together over the next three years.”

Jack Butler, Commercial Director at Cardiff Rugby, said: “Brains is one of Wales’ most recognisable and respected brands, with deep roots in Cardiff and a longstanding connection to Welsh rugby. This partnership brings together two organisations with a shared history, shared values and a passion for representing our city.

“It is even more special to be announcing this partnership at the start of our 150th season. We look forward to working closely with the Brains team over the next three years and providing our supporters with a fantastic matchday experience, on and off the pitch.”

This is just one of new pouring partnerships that Brains has announced in the past few months. The brewer’s beers are back in the bars of Principality Stadium and Sophia Gardens, the home of Glamorgan Cricket and Welsh Fire. As well as supplying the beer for the Green Man Festival in Glan Usk for the second year running, it has also recently opened a new bar, called the Old Brewery, on the site of its former brewery in the centre of Cardiff. This bar was developed in partnership with successful Welsh pubco Breaking Brands.

Brains MD, Nick Payne concluded: “2026 has so far been a great year for Brains as we have been able to announce partnership after partnership, reinforcing our commitment to Welsh brewing, supporting the communities we live and work in, and creating memorable experiences for consumers across Wales.”

For more information about Brains and its products, visit: https://brainsbrewery.com/

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