Iconic Cardiff club night to return for one final party

Amelia Jones

A legendary Welsh club night is being revived for one final party, bringing together some of the biggest names from its rave-era heyday.

Cardiff’s Time Flies is making a one-off return, with DJs and old-school anthems from its history set to take over the city once again.

The hugely popular night will return to Y Plas at Cardiff University Students’ Union on Saturday, January 30, 2027, following an overwhelming response from former clubbers calling for Time Flies to come back.

The event will be taking over the venue during the day, giving ravers the chance to party from 3pm right through until 11pm.

The four-room event promises a full celebration of house music, mixing familiar Time Flies residents with DJs who have played a major role in the wider 90s dance scene.

Among the names confirmed for the reunion are Jeremy Healy, John Kelly, Jon Pleased Wimmin, Brandon Block and Alex P, alongside DJs from across Wales and the surrounding region.

After more than three decades at the heart of south Wales’ club culture, Cardiff’s legendary and longest-running house music club night, Time Flies, officially came to an end with its final farewell party on Saturday, January 31, 2026,

Over the years, Time Flies brought some of the world’s biggest DJs to Cardiff, including Pete Tong, Tiesto, Carl Cox, Paul Van Dyk, and Hacienda legend Graeme Park.

The reunion is being billed as a final celebration, making it a particularly nostalgic date for those who were there the first time around, while also giving a new generation of ravers the opportunity to experience what made Time Flies so special.

With four rooms to explore and a line-up packed with established names from the 90s rave and house scene, organisers are expecting plenty of interest when tickets are released.

Tickets for the Time Flies Reunion Party go on sale on Wednesday, September 9. You can get them here.

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