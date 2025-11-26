Iconic Cardiff live venues return to original owners

Much-loved Cardiff live music venues, Tramshed and The Globe, are to return to their independent roots after being acquired by the two entrepreneurs who created the ventures a decade ago.

Propaganda Independent Venues’ Dan Ickowitz-Seidler, along with Richard Buck, announced the acquisition of Tramshed and The Globe as part of their acquisition of TEG’s UK venue estate.

This also includes Camden Assembly (formerly legendary indie venue Barfly), XOYO London, and XOYO Birmingham.

The change in ownership marks an exciting moment for music in Cardiff. Propaganda is the UK’s biggest indie night, and Propaganda Independent Venues is committed to supporting grassroots venues, artists and music fans.

As Tramshed celebrates 10 years as one of the region’s most important live music venues, the new company aims to ensure that Tramshed and The Globe continue to thrive under independent ownership and become cultural hubs for the area, offering opportunities and support to local artists and businesses.

Propaganda Independent Venues plans to open a submissions page on its website, www.propagandavenues.com, where local bands and artists can apply for a slot to play on the hallowed stages at Tramshed and The Globe, in support of bigger-name artists appearing at the venues.

The new owners are also keen to work with local artists and creatives outside of music.

Dan Ickowitz-Seidler said, “I am really excited to have reacquired Tramshed, our original venue that Rich and I created ten years ago, along with The Globe, both venues with such an important place in the Welsh live music scene.

“It is a challenging time for grassroots venues, and we want to support the touring ecosystem as much as possible.

“We also want to engage with the local community to bring the events they want to see to the venues.

“We are committed to bringing more artists to Cardiff as well as larger acts whenever we can.”

Propaganda brings considerable experience to Cardiff, as co-owners of The Warehouse in Leeds, one of the UK’s oldest venues. Alongside Propaganda’s creation of Tramshed, Richard also previously owned The Globe and The Mill, which became XOYO Birmingham. Further experience comes in the shape of a partnership with Ghostwriter, who will support the operational delivery of the venues.

Local promoters will benefit from a new, fairer ticketing allocation model, and artists will not be charged merch fees, all of which will help support the local creative community and provide a positive experience for everyone involved in bringing music and the arts to two of Wales’s best independent live music venues.