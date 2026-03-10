Iconic children’s TV star unveiled for Easter ‘panto’ at Welsh theatre

A massive children’s TV star who made her name on the BBC is to step into a new role in Peter Pan.

The Easter ‘panto’ features children’s TV royalty Dani Harmer who played the role of Tracy Beaker in a number of series across almost two decades on television

Dani Harmer will play Tinkerbell at the Grand Theatre in Swansea, alongside local legend Ceri Dupree as Captain Hook, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jamie Leahey as Smee.

The show will play from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4. If you think that doesn’t mean many shows in the Welsh city fear not,

there will an array of show times to cope with demand.

A spokesperson for the show’s producers said: ‘Fly away to Neverland and hook your tickets now as Matthew Revell Griffiths Ltd. returns to the Swansea Grand Theatre with the high-flying Easter adventure.

All children, except one, grow up. On the hunt for his pesky shadow, Peter Pan meets the Darling children in their nursery.

With a sprinkling of Tinkerbell’s fairy dust, Wendy, John, and Michael leave Nana the Dog behind on a flight to Neverland, a magical place home to lost children, mermaids, and the most villainous pirate of them all, Captain Hook!

With the bumbling Smee by his side, Hook seeks revenge against Peter Pan, who fed his left hand to a tick-tocking crocodile hungry for the rest of him. Will the boy who never grew up rid Neverland of Captain Hook forever? Will the Darlings find their way home to London? And, most importantly, do you believe in fairies?

With amazing special effects, stunning scenery, lavish costumes, dazzling dance routines, and hilarious jokes, this show is perfect for the whole family!’

The show will have a distinctly local flavour with junior ensemble auditions having been held in January when children aged aged 7 to 12 years were invited to audition for the roles of John, Michael, and the Lost Children for the Easter production.

Peter Pan Show Times

10:00AM, 1:00PM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 7:00PM

Ticket prices: £26.00 – £28.00

To view shows and to book tickets click HERE