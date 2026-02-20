Iconic Mr Urdd song ‘Hei, Mistar Urdd’ gets anniversary update

Stephen Price

To celebrate 50 years of one of Wales’ most beloved characters, a new rap and reggae-tinged version of iconic track ‘Hei, Mistar Urdd!’ has been released today, along with a striking public mural.

Today, Urdd Gobaith Cymru has kicked off a year of celebrations marking 50 years since the creation of Mistar Urdd – one of Wales’ most recognisable and beloved icons.

As part of the celebrations, the Urdd is unveiling a series of special projects, including a new version of the anthem ‘Hei Mistar Urdd!’ recorded by Aleighcia Scott, a new public mural in Aberystwyth, in partnership with renowned artist Pete Fowler, and a special community event as part of St David’s Day celebrations.

While the mural won’t be unveiled to the public until 25 February, the new version of the iconic song ‘Hei Mistar Urdd!’ is out today on Sain Records.

The track, recreated for 2026, features singer-songwriter Aleighcia Scott, with artists Dom James and Lloyd adding contemporary rap elements, and Mared Williams contributing backing vocals. The new version was arranged by Morgan Elwy, breathing new life into an anthem known to thousands.

With the original version of ‘Hei Mistar Urdd!’ released on Sain Records, the Urdd is proud to release the new version of Geraint Davies’ catchy song on the same label almost 50 years later. The track was recorded at the legendary Sain studios in Llandwrog, where the original version was released in 1977.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru

Urdd Gobaith Cymru (or ‘Urdd Gobaith Cymru Fach’) was established by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards in 1922.

His aim was to protect the Welsh language in a world where the English language dominated every aspect of life outside the home and the chapel.

In an issue of the magazine Cymru’r Plant in 1922 Sir Ifan said: “These days, in many villages, and in most towns in Wales, children play and read in English. They forget that they are Welsh.”

He appealed to the children of Wales to join a new organisation that offered opportunities through the medium of Welsh, and as a result, Urdd Gobaith Cymru was established.

Mistar Urdd (‘Mr Urdd’) is the Urdd mascot, based on the Urdd Gobaith Cymru logo and badge, and ‘Hei Mistar Urdd!’, which was written by musician Geraint Davies, has become one of the most popular Welsh language children’s songs over the years.

The most popular versions have been performed by Emyr Wyn and Mei Gwynedd and Planty Ysgolion Caerdydd a’r Fro.

On 25 January 2022, the date that the organisation celebrated its 100th birthday, it broke two Guinness World Records for the most videos uploaded to Twitter and Facebook of people singing the same song in an hour.

Inspiration

Aleighcia Scott said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be part of the new version of ‘Hei Mistar Urdd!’ – what an icon, what an anthem!

“As a Welsh learner, I love the work the Urdd does to inspire children and young people across Wales, and it’s been a joy to celebrate the Welsh language and that spirit through this song.

“Recording at the iconic Sain studio was special, alongside a brilliant group of talented musicians, reimagining a song that means so much to so many.”

The song is available to stream on all digital platforms now, with a special 7” vinyl available at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Anglesey, featuring the new version on Side A and the original version on Side B.

The limited-edition vinyl is available to pre-order now from Sain’s website.

Mistar Urdd also features on a range of Urdd merchandise which you can purchase here, with all profits going direct to the Urdd.