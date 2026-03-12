Iconic music star to play residency at historic haunted Welsh venue

A legendary electronic music pioneer who has had a string of number ones is to play an intimate residency at one of Wales’ most historic venues – renowned for its ghosts.

Gary Numan, who scored number one hits with Are Friends Electric and Cars, is to play four nights at The Tivoli in Buckley between Monday, July 27 and Thursday, July 30.

The influential musician is to use the shows as warm-ups for a gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax, the following weekend.

The historic venue is no stranger to hosting legendary rock ‘n’ roll names.

The Tivoli has hosted many bands over the years, including the legendary Black Sabbath and Motorhead in the ‘70s, and many Britpop bands, including Oasis, in the ‘90s. Whilst it remains to this day a well-loved and popular venue visited by many famous artists, never be mistaken when you walk through these doors – this is no ordinary rock venue.

There are numerous tales of friendly and sometimes malevolent ghosts and spirits who reside in and walk through the building and a high level of ‘paranormal activity’ has already been recorded – independently and in-house.

You can be in the old cinema/theatre, the dressing rooms, the cellar, the stage area and even the offices and know someone is always watching you (and they don’t mean via CCTV). Apparently, you are never alone at the Tivoli.

Tivoli Staff – past and present (and visiting mediums and ghost hunters) – all have their own individual stories to tell about their own extraordinary and unexplainable experiences in different parts of the building.

Three of the Gary Numan shows at The Tivoli have sold out with tickets still remains for the gig on Tuesday, July 28.

The Tivoli History

The much-loved live music venue has a unique and underground atmosphere – as opposed to that of a modern concrete arena. It is actually two venues in one – an intimate 500 capacity room and a larger 1000 capacity hall – and our focus is to bring the best bands from the past and new bands for the future to the area to play a music-loving region of the country that often gets overlooked by promoters of large tours.

During the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s the venue had a tremendous run of bands through its doors and it was often cited as one of the best places to play on any tour. Indeed, stories from the people who worked here at the time have inspired us to once again achieve this goal after a fifteen year spell as a more mainstream nightclub. 2010 was a great leap in the right direction and the club is currently enjoying a bouyant resurgence on the live music scene.

The original Central Hall was built in 1880 and was used to show ‘the new’ silent films as well as being home to a host of travelling showmen. The hall was demolished in 1920 and, in 1925; the Tivoli Theatre (Buckley Picture House Ltd) was built on the same site – an extension of almost half a century of amazing history.

The current venue has undergone a number of transformations over the past 90 years, but despite all its makeovers the old cinema (or as we call it ‘The Theatre of Dreams’) is still untouched, retaining all its original early 20th Century features, even after the fatal fire in the mid-1940s. Interestingly, much of the damage caused by the fire has not been repaired, giving parts of the building an intimidating appearance and an often unnervingly chilling atmosphere.