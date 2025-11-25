Iconic music venue announces plans for major redevelopment

Amelia Jones

Clwb Ifor Bach, one of Cardiff’s most iconic music venues, has unveiled ambitious redevelopment plans.

As part of the improvements, the club’s middle floor will be permanently closed as it prepares for a new era of Clwbnights in 2026.

The upgrades are designed to improve the experience for both artists and audiences.

The music venue that’s previously welcomed acts including Coldplay, Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers, will now add two new dressing rooms, alongside an improved green room that offers more comfort and space for artists before and after shows.

The changes aim to make the backstage experience more welcoming and functional for both touring and local musicians.

Audience facilities are also getting a major overhaul. The top-floor bar will feature a new seating area, and a small elevated accessible section will be installed in the main event space to better accommodate customers with mobility needs.

Toilets are being increased and updated, featuring inclusive signage, an update supported by the Welsh transgender and non-binary initiative, Transform Music. These improvements highlight the club’s commitment to making Clwb Ifor Bach a safer and more welcoming space for all visitors

These improvements are part of larger redevelopment plans that the venue is mapping out while securing funding. The club explained on social media: “Big redevelopment plans are still underway behind the scenes! While we secure funding, we’re also working on projects like this one that support our artists and audience

A spokesperson for Clwb Ifor Bach said: “This new layout does mean that we will no longer be able to operate our Saturday Clwbnights across all three floors. Rest assured, the nights you love will still alternate between the top and bottom floors throughout our programming.”

Behind the scenes, the club’s office space is also expanding to keep up with the team’s growth, although these areas will not be open to the public.

The final Saturday event before work commences, will take place on the 29 November, it is a final chance to experience Clwb Ifor Bach in its traditional three-floor glory before the new Clwbnight programming begins next year.