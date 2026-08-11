Iconic opera star set to play in Wales for the first time in 20 years

Amelia Jones

One of the world’s most celebrated voices is set to return to Wales after two decades for a landmark performance in Cardiff.

World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to return to Wales after 20 years, with the Italian singer announced as the first headline act for the next Land of Song Festival.

Bocelli will perform his first-ever headline concert in Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, May 8, 2027, as the festival returns to celebrate the country’s rich musical heritage.

The performance will mark a major return to Wales for one of the world’s most recognisable classical voices. Bocelli, whose career has spanned more than three decades, has performed to audiences around the world and has become one of the best-known tenors of his generation.

His return to Wales comes two decades after his last appearance in the country, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him perform on one of Wales’ biggest stages.

The Land of Song Festival aims to celebrate Wales’ long-standing musical identity while bringing major international artists to the country. The announcement of Bocelli as its first headline performer is expected to make the 2027 event a major date in the Welsh music calendar.

The concert at the Principality Stadium will offer fans the chance to hear Bocelli perform some of the songs that have made him a global star, alongside material from his extensive career.

With the first headline act now confirmed, anticipation is also expected to build around what else the Land of Song Festival has planned for 2027.

Tickets for the highly anticipated performance will go on sale on Friday, August 14 at 10am.

You can find them here.

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