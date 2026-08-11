Iconic Swansea venue set to close its doors as owners announce closing date

Amelia Jones

A popular Swansea pub is set to close its doors for good after five years, with one final party planned to give the venue a proper send-off.

Jack Murphy’s on Wind Street has announced that it will be closing permanently, bringing an end to one of Swansea’s best-known nightlife spots.

In a statement on their social media, the pub said:“After five unforgettable years, the time has come for us to close the doors of Jack Murphy’s for the final time.

“We’ve shared thousands of pints, countless laughs, unforgettable nights, live music, celebrations, and memories that we’ll never forget.

“None of it would have been possible without every single person who walked through our doors.

To our amazing customers, our incredible team, and everyone who made Jack Murphy’s what it became, thank you. You’ve been at the heart of everything we’ve done.

“Before we say goodbye, we’re going out the only way we know how…

“Drink the bar dry

“Join us for one final closing party weekend this August Bank Holiday Saturday 29th + Sunday 30th August. As we celebrate five amazing years with one last party to give Jack Murphy’s the send-off it deserves.

“Ticket link in our bio

“From all of us at Jack Murphy’s, thank you for being part of the journey.”

The announcement has already prompted a strong reaction from regulars, with customers taking to social media to share their disappointment at the closure.

One commenter said: “Gutted you were the only decent place open till 5 on bank hols.”

Another added:”Wind Street won’t be the same.”

The venue is owned by Steve Lewis, who is behind other iconic spots like The Zone and Sin City.

Speaking about the opening with WalesOnline, he said: “There was nowhere on this street (Wind Street) doing anything like rock music. They all wanted to play R&B and dance music.

“We also didn’t have an Irish bar here. I had lots of ideas to create somewhere new based on a New York Irish bar.

“I used to go to New York and saw a gap in the market for alternative music.

“I was going to call it Scruffy Murphys initially, but with Jack being so synonymous with the city, due to the Swansea Jack, I decided to amalgamate the two.”

The pub will now prepare to bow out after five years on Wind Street, with its final closing party taking place across the August bank holiday weekend.

With tickets already available, regulars will have one last chance to raise a glass, hear some live music and celebrate the venue before Jack Murphy’s closes its doors for the final time.

You can get tickets here.

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