Iconic Welsh language CND logo appears on anti-war charity T-shirts

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) has released a range of charming anti-nuclear T-shirts with a very familiar retro Welsh language logo.

It might be icy out there right now, but with our thoughts on brighter weather and foreign escapes, there could be no sunnier T-shirt for fans of all things peace and love.

And the classic ‘Nuclear Power? No thanks’ design with its gorgeous smiley sun is not only available on a T-shirt, but is also available on a hoodie and in a range of languages including Spanish, Greek, Welsh and more.

Iconic design

The “Smiling Sun” logo was designed by Anne Lind and Søren Lisberg in 1975 for the Danish anti-nuclear power campaign and is still popular across Europe today.

Available for both men, women and children – there are also a range of hoodies and accessories available, as well as collaborations with outspoken campaigner and designer, Katharine Hamnett.

There are also new takes on the iconic logo, with a range of products featuring ‘Renewable energy, yes please!’ available in Welsh for both men and women.

And if you’ve no plans to wait for warmer weather – CND have you covered with the bold design, yet again in Welsh, featuring on hoodies.

The much-loved charity has also released a ‘Heddwch’ T-shirt, asking for us all to ‘rhowch gyfle i heddwch’ (give peace a chance) with a take on the classic CND peace badge.

CND advocates unilateral nuclear disarmament by the United Kingdom, international nuclear disarmament and tighter international arms regulation through agreements such as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It opposes military action that may result in the use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, and the building of nuclear power stations in the UK.

Ethical through and through

All CND T-shirts are certified organic cotton, with no animal-derived products and are printed with low waste printing tech. To add to their green credentials, they’re also made in a renewable energy powered factory audited for a wide range of social and sustainability criteria.

All profits from purchases of the T-shirts or any other items will go towards supporting CND and their efforts to spread peace.

Let’s see if we can do for this what we did for the M&S Christmas jumper – and do something, however small, to make the world a sunnier, smilier place in the process.

The iconic original logo tee for men can be found here. And for women here.

Ynni niwclear? Dim diolch!

Ynni adnewyddol? Ie plis!

