Iconic Welsh novel set to hit stage in near future

A new adaptation of the classic Welsh novel Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd (A Week in Future Wales) is coming to theatres in Autumn 2026.

The Welsh-language stage adaptation of the iconic novel by Frân Wen in collaboration with Galeri is currently in development with plans to tour Wales.

Written by Mared Llywelyn, the production reimagines Islwyn Ffowc Elis’s 1957 classic, which offers a vision of Wales in the distant future.

It follows Ifan Powel as he time travels to Cardiff in 2033, first to a vision of an independent and completely bilingual Cymru, and then to a darker ‘Western England’ where all semblance of Welsh culture and identity has been wiped out.

Firmly rooted in Welsh nationalist ideas, it was the first major science fiction work for adults to be written in the Welsh language.

The new stage version will place the story in the present day, exploring identity, language, belonging and the future of Wales through the eyes of a young central character.

Mared Llywelyn, playwright, said: “In a world where extremism manifests itself every day, Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd puts the spotlight on that. It will be a challenge to adapt this iconic novel, but I believe the novel’s central question is as relevant as ever – what can we as individuals do to shape the future?”

The show will mark Mared Llywelyn’s second commission with Frân Wen, following the success of Croendena in 2023.

Gethin Evans, Director & Artistic Director of Frân Wen, added: “We are delighted to be bringing this iconic novel to the stage. It is a book that has been central in defining Wales’s literary identity, and its reimagining today feels both important and timely.

“As Mared tackles a story that engages with a world in a period of intense change, and how relationships survive and navigate major transformations, we feel the strength of this new interpretation.

“Working with Mared once again is a privilege; she brings the voice, energy and vision that adapting such a masterpiece for the modern age deserves. We cannot wait to share this work with audiences across Wales next autumn.”

Frân Wen said the adaptation will be bold, contemporary and rooted in their commitment to original Welsh-language storytelling.

The production is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Wales, with thanks to Y Lolfa for granting the rights to the original story.

Full performance dates, venues and creative team will be announced in early 2025.

Frân Wen is a multidisciplinary theatre company creating ground-breaking Welsh-language work across stages, rural landscapes, city streets and digital spaces, working from Nyth in Bangor. For more information, visit their site here.