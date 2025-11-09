Iconic Welsh record label’s 80s music hits go digital

With a 1980s revival in full swing right now, there’s no better time to check out Welsh record label Sain’s albums from the 1980s, which are available to stream and download now.

Following the recent digital release of all Sain records from the 1970s, it is now possible to stream the label’s whole 1980s back catalogue – a vast and varied collection of music ranging from pop and rock with punk and electronic influences to singer-songwriters, folk and choral music.

Sain’s present studio was opened in 1980 and as a new, state of the art recording space, most of the label’s releases from this period were recorded here.

The early 80’s saw young and vibrant groups entering the scene – Clustie Cŵn, Ficar, Diawled, Brodyr, Ail Symudiad and Jaffync were some of the most popular artists.

Female singers such as Rhiannon Tomos, Leah Owen and Ruth Barker were becoming very well-known and sophisticated groups such as Bando made their mark.

In 1985 the brothers from Ammanford, Y Brodyr Gregory, recorded their first Welsh album and made quite an impression.

At the same time the 1970s Celtic folk revival had led to a new wave of folk groups and Sain were busy promoting records by 4 yn y Bar, Calennig, Cromlech and Aberjaber.

The decade also saw the rise in popularity of singer-songwriters such as Tecwyn Ifan, Huw Chiswell and Meic Stevens.

In every period of its history Sain has always been a promoter of the traditional and classical Welsh choral singing, and the 1980’s was no different.

Choirs such as Côr Rhiannedd Mon, Côr Meibion Caernarfon and Côr Meibion Llanelli were at their peak and album sales soared. Established stars such as singer Margaret Williams had her own television series on S4C for many years and Sain released many of her albums during this period.

Another TV star, Owain Gwilym, delighted Welsh audiences on the teen drama for S4C, Jabas, and subsequently released a record together with Anglesey group Mojo.

This mixed bag of genres and styles of music performed by established artists as well as new and maybe long-forgotten musicians, features something for every listener – it might be the most interesting section of Sain’s back calalogue to date. Have a listen!

The Sain archive digitising project is supported by the Cronfa Her ARFOR fund, funded by The Welsh Government.

Listen to the extensive list here.