Ifan Rhys teases next chapter with dreamy Welsh-language single

Ifan Rhys, the rising welsh-language singer-songwriter loved for his dreamy indie feel, has returned with a new single.

Oes Na Fwy?, released under INOIS Records, maintains Ifan’s characteristic breezy sound and gives listeners a taste of his upcoming album.

It follows Nol a Maen, released in October 2025, a sun-soaked single that quickly became a fan favourite.

After building a presence over the past few years within the Welsh-language scene, Ifan has made a name for himself supporting Welsh artists such as Y Niwl, Elis Derby, and Maes Parcio, as well as doing session work and songwriting.

After releasing his EP ‘Hadau’ in 2024, and reaching the final round of Brwydr y Bandiau in the same year, Ifan has been busy gigging and sharing a taste of his new work through the singles, including Casglu Cwsg.

Ifan said: “This track is one of many coming out on my debut album soon to be released as well. Keep your eyes and ears on the ready for more.”

As well as providing listeners with the buoyant, ringing riffs we’ve come to expect, Oes na Fwy? sees Ifan develop his sound further and offers a glimpse of the next chapter.

Inspired by artists such as Mac DeMarco and King Krule, Ifan draws on these influences to create a familiar sound while using his own unique perspective to craft fresh and catchy tracks.

Ifan has recently been recording with producer Alaw, who also releases through the INOIS label. The pair began recording in Manchester, and earlier this year continued at Sain studio.

Ifan says his music is a way of documenting his life, like a journal: “I use music almost like a diary – being able to keep writing tracks and performing them is a way of keeping a record of what’s happening in my life.”

Oes na Fwy, released on 27 March, is available for streaming now on Apple Music and Spotify.