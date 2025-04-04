Ignacio Lopez brings tour home to Wales

Spanish Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez has been travelling all over the UK on his biggest tour to date and it’s time for him to bring Señor Self-Destruct home to Wales – starting tonight ahead of his biggest show of all next month.

With performances at Wyeside, Builth Wells this Friday (4 April), Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan this Saturday (5 April), Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on 2 May, Savoy Theatre, Monmouth on 3 May before the biggest show on the tour at New Theatre, Cardiff on Wednesday 21 May.

As seen on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Comedy Central Live, QI and more, Spain’s Best ExportTM Ignacio Lopez is on a mission to destroy himself, and build a better version; Leaner. Smarter. Funnier.

Join the indisputable rising star of comedy, for a riotously funny exploration of vices, intrusive thoughts, and self improvement. Expect an armada of playful, wicked humour from the exotic outsider comedian, as he tries to identify his faults and ways to improve.

Is it worth going to the gym? Can you be addicted to technology? Do you know what happens if you give spiders drugs? Ignacio uses his razor-sharp wit, and effortless charm to tackle these questions and a bunch of other irrelevant horsesh*t.

Self improvement.. soon

Ignacio said: “I set out to write a show about self improvement because I’ve truly destroyed my body and mind performing stand-up comedy.

“It’s time I sorted myself out, but not before I spend another 5 months traveling up and down the UK on public transport, eating terrible food and not getting any sleep.

“The world is on fire and I can’t fix that but I will tell you my best jokes about British tourists, Spanish horror stories and the origins of music festivals.

“Also I try to do a cockney accent at one point, which is worth the price of admission alone.”

Growing acclaim

Ignacio Lopez has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style and high gag rate since 2010.

Now a regular on UK TV, Ignacio’s extensive broadcast credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and much much more.

Ignacio’s 2023 tour (Nine Ig Fails) sold out venues all over the UK with numerous extra dates added due to phenomenal demand and he’s enjoyed sold out runs at festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival and Neath Comedy Festival.

Recognised as one of the most unique voices on the circuit, Ignacio regularly headlines leading comedy clubs as well as performing on cruise ships and military gigs and supporting Jason Manford, John Bishop and Tom Stade on tour.

Ignacio regularly reaches viral status across social media with comedy songs about ‘why spain hates the UK’, and hilarious threads about public transport and has been featured in Top Jokes lists in The Telegraph and The Guardian.

Upcoming dates

Friday 4th April – Wyeside, Builth Wells

Saturday 5th April – Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan

Monday 7th April – Dorking Halls, Dorking

Tuesday 15th April – Arts Centre, Colchester

Wednesday 16th April – Playhouse, Norwich

Thursday 17th April – Chelmsford Theatre

Saturday 19th April – The Attic, Southampton

Sunday 20th April – Pavilion, Bournemouth

Thursday 24th April – The Glee Club, Oxford

Friday 25th April – Quarry Theatre, Bedford

Friday 2nd May – Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Saturday 3rd May – Savoy Theatre, Monmouth

Sunday 11th May – Lancaster Grand

Saturday 17th May – Leicester Square Theatre, London

Wednesday 21th May – New Theatre, Cardiff

Saturday 31st May – Hen & Chickens, Bristol (EXTRA DATE JUST ADDED)

