“I’m not sure I’ve been in love with a man. I’m in love with God and Jesus”: Two new singles join S4C’s hit dating show

S4C’s reality dating series, Amour & Mynydd has already delivered dating, drama and plenty of flirting so far.

With the series reaching its halfway point, two more singles have joined the group at the chalet in the French Alps.

28 year old Melys, a Digital Content Creator from Wrexham and Lowri, 25 year old Social Media Journalist who lives in Manchester, but originally from Cowbridge have made a surprise arrival to heat things up.

The two have joined the eight who are living together in the chalet, with the aim of finding love.

Guided by host Elin Fflur, they will get to support each other through a variety of unforgettable experiences – and perhaps discover more about themselves along the way.

Melys, who lives in Wrexham describes herself as “creative, honest openhearted and a little bit different.”

“Let’s just say I’m spiritually connected” says Melys. “I’m not sure I’ve been in love with a man. I’m in love with God and Jesus. That love – it makes you feel amazing.

“For people who aren’t Christian, it’s an instant ick and a bit intense. I don’t want to sleep with anyone until I marry them. And that’s not because it says in the bible – but because of how I feel.”

Lowri, who lives in Manchester, but is originally from Cowbridge thinks she’ll “bring energy to the chalet.”

“I like making people laugh” says Lowri. “I think I’ll bring some positivity, and I think I’m flirty.

“I know what I want. I’m looking for something long term, happy and fun.”

If you want more of Amour & Mynydd after the show, you can enjoy the weekly vodcast ‘Après: Amour & Mynydd’ which follows every two episodes.

It is hosted by the show’s super-fans, Mari Beard and Meilir Rhys Williams who unpack all the juiciest gossip from the show.

All episodes and the after-show vodcasts are available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. English subtitles are available.