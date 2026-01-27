In It Together Festival reveals full star-studded line-up

The UK’s biggest family festival, In It Together, have unveiled the daily lineup for their 5th anniversary celebration taking place at Margam Park in May.

With headliners Madness, Aitch and Snow Patrol taking the stage alongside 200 artists over the weekend, the stage is set for the biggest and best In It Together yet.

The weekend will kick off in true In It Together style with the Thursday Night Campers’ Party, headlined by multi-platinum selling Joel Corry. Early arrivals can also catch sets from Craig Charles, Scouting for Girls and So Solid Crew – giving a taste of the diverse, feel-good line-up that has become the festival’s signature.

With a career spanning four decades, Friday night headliners Madness are true British music icons – celebrated for their unforgettable ska-infused hits and legendary live performances. Aitch takes centre stage on Saturday, bringing his chart-topping hits and razor-sharp lyrics that have cemented him as one of the UK’s most exciting rap talents. Closing the festival in style are the globally acclaimed Snow Patrol, whose soaring, stadium-sized anthems will be the perfect finale to an unforgettable weekend.

Joining the headliners is a resolutely diverse array of artists including: The Fratellis, Ella Henderson, Feeder, Maxïmo Park, Natalie Imbruglia, Gok Wan, Professor Green, The Twang, Symphonic Ibiza and many more.

Much more than just a music festival, In It Together 2026 is a full-scale celebration of entertainment and togetherness. Alongside the stellar music lineup, the festival will host a jam-packed programme of interactive and immersive experiences – from cabaret and comedy to bingo, quizzes and much more. And with over 50 free, family friendly activities also on offer, there’s truly something for everyone.

As the festival looks ahead to the 5th anniversary, it’s the right time to look back over five incredible years of world-class music, memories and family moments that have made In It Together known for being a place where everybody belongs. From chart-topping headliners to providing a platform to showcase local Welsh talent, the festival has grown into a true reflection of community spirit – a place where all generations can dance, laugh, and make memories that last a lifetime.

Born out of a simple idea – to reunite friends and loved ones after the pandemic – In It Together has grown into the UK’s biggest family-friendly festival in just a few short years. An incredible achievement, made even more special considering the hurdles facing the live music industry and the fact that it’s all brought to life by the passionate, independent team at Escape.

Escape’s Head of Festivals Mark Hopkins said: “When we came up with the idea for In It Together five years ago, we knew we wanted to create a place for people of all ages, families and friends, to come together and share amazing moments and create memories to last a lifetime. We’ve been blown away by the response from the community and can’t wait to bring everyone back on site this year. Here’s to the past five years, and the many more to come!”

Day tickets go on sale on the 2nd February at 10am, with the first 500 tickets costing just £49

Find out more at: www.inittogetherfestival.com