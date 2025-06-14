Incredible animation brings Port Talbot’s street art to life

Port Talbot has experienced a huge growth in street art. In fact, to many its known as the street art capital of Wales.

When Banksy came to Port Talbot and put the town on the art map with the Season’s Greetings artwork, the area has experienced a street art boom.

Murals of famous local faces such as Michael Sheen and his father Meyrick, Richard Burton and Anthony Hopkins now adorn the walls in Port Talbot.

However, the artwork is not confined to celebrities, art of many different hues and varieties have popped up around the town centre.

To celebrate this street art boom local artist Neale Howells, who has a studio in the town, decided to pay homage to Port Talbot’s burgeoning artistic reputation with the creation of an AI video which brilliantly brings the area’s street art to life.

Titled, ‘Discover the art of Port Talbot in a different way’, the clip is soundtracked by one of Manic Street Preachers’ most famous songs, ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’.

Banksy and Sheen

Posting on his Instagram page, Neale wrote: “Since Banksy came to Port Talbot the town has seen a huge increase of street art. but It was after seeing the latest art work of Michael Sheen and his dad that really gave me the idea that AI could work well with street art as a subject image.

“As someone who has a studio in Port Talbot I thought it would be nice to contribute in some way.

“So using AI I took some images on a lovely sunny day to use. Hope you enjoy the results. Manics’ connection being myself and Michael Sheen when the Manics played at the Labour club during the ‘Passion’ play.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

