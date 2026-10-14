Independent Italian restaurant named Cardiff’s best by Tripadvisor

Amelia Jones

An independent Italian restaurant in Cardiff has been named the city’s number one restaurant on Tripadvisor, beating more than 1,150 other eateries.

Ciliegino Restaurant, based in St David’s shopping centre, has received Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award for 2026 after earning an average rating of 4.8 out of five from more than 1,800 reviews.

It describes itself as an independent Italian restaurant serving authentic Italian food and drinks in a traditional style.

The award is Tripadvisor’s highest restaurant distinction, with winners determined by the volume and quality of reviews submitted by diners over a 12-month period, rather than by a judging panel.

According to Tripadvisor, fewer than one per cent of listings worldwide receive the Best of the Best recognition.

Ciliegino’s reviews frequently praise the quality of its food and the friendliness of its staff, with recent customers highlighting its fast service and authentic Sicilian and Italian dishes.

The independently run restaurant is located within St David’s Centre, surrounded by a range of retail outlets and chain restaurants. It is also around four minutes from Utilita Arena Cardiff.

Owner Giuseppe Portella said the recognition was a significant achievement for the restaurant and its team.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named the number one restaurant in Cardiff. This means so much to our whole team, especially as it’s based entirely on feedback from the people who matter most, our customers.

“We’ve always focused on bringing a genuine taste of Sicily to Cardiff, and to see that recognised alongside the warmth of the service our staff provide is incredibly rewarding.”

The award highlights the restaurant’s popularity among visitors and local diners, with customer reviews playing a central role in its position at the top of Tripadvisor’s Cardiff rankings.

Its latest accolade places it ahead of more than 1,150 restaurants listed in the Welsh capital, recognising both the food on offer and the service provided by its team.

You can follow them on social media here.

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