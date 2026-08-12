Indie band Cyn Cwsg embrace the chaos on new single ‘Mobius’

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh indie-psych quartet Cyn Cwsg kick open the doors to a new era with ‘Mobius’, their most explosive and unpredictable single yet.

Raised in north Wales, but now based in Cardiff, indie-psych quartet Cyn Cwsg might just put you in a state of melodic hypnosis. Their name translates to ‘Before Sleep’, after all.

With bilingual lyrics sung in Welsh (their first language) and English, the band’s intoxicating blend of jagged indie-rock and sunburst psychedelia undoubtedly reveals an allegiance to their native’s country’s most famous 90s exports, but does so with the kind of songwriting bravery and infectious optimism that’s hard to resist, and which situates them at the vanguard of a new generation of welsh indie acts.

Finalists of this year’s Green Man Rising competition, as picked by a select panel of industry experts, and set to play the festival later this month, Cyn Cwsg continue to build on noteworthy slots at The Great Escape and Sŵn, early press backing from CLASH magazine, and a wealth of radio support including live sessions for 6Music (Riley & Coe) and BBC introducing (at Maida Vale), and plays from Emily Pilbeam, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Following tender spring cut ‘Megan Plis’ and last summer’s debut EP ‘‘Pydru Yn Yr Haul’, the band now throw all caution to the wind with spiked, geometric raucousness of new single ‘Mobius.’

Premiered on 6Music by Nathan Shepherd on indie Forever, and continuing their collaboration with producer Tom Rees (Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, The Bug Club, Do Nothing, Panic Shack), ‘Mobius’ takes inspiration from the notorious one-sided, one-edged mathematical phenomenon to deliver their most direct, punchy and chaotic recording to-date, laced with spiky Television-esque guitar twang, off-kilter lyricism and a triumphant chorus.

Speaking about the track, the band say: “A juxtaposition of the mind and something too complex to comprehend (a bit like your brain). A concept of projectile madness echoed through guitar tones and mental drumming. Also just a song about the möbius strip.”

You can listen to the track here.

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