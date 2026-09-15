Indie favourites to headline major live music showcase

Amelia Jones

A major showcase of Welsh music will bring together live performances, industry talks and workshops this autumn, with indie favourites The Bug Club headlining the event.

BBC Introducing will take over Luna Live Lounge and Black Cat in Bridgend on Friday 6 November, in collaboration with BBC Horizons and Beacons Cymru.

The event will run across both venues, bringing emerging artists together with figures from the wider music industry.

Luna Live Lounge opened in 2021 and has established itself as a home for live music in the town, while Black Cat opened in 2024, adding another space for performers and audiences.

Headlining the event will be Welsh indie rock band The Bug Club, who have established themselves as one of the most exciting and energetic bands to emerge from the Welsh music scene in recent years.

Known for their infectious garage-rock sound, sharp songwriting and chaotic live performances, the band will lead a line-up featuring artists from across Wales.

Joining them on the bill will be Alffa, Chroma, The Poached, Maeve, The Gallopers, Coney and Belladonna, bringing together a diverse selection of artists from across Wales.

The event will also offer plenty away from the main stage, with organisers promising a programme of talks, seminars and workshops aimed at musicians, creatives and anyone interested in the music industry. Further details of the sessions, as well as additional live performances, are set to be announced.

The collaboration between BBC Introducing, BBC Horizons and Beacons Cymru will bring together support and opportunities for the next generation of Welsh musicians, while giving audiences the chance to experience some of the country’s emerging talent in one place.

With The Bug Club leading the live line-up, alongside seven other Welsh acts and a programme of industry-focused events, the day is shaping up to be a major date for Bridgend’s music community.

It also marks an opportunity for local audiences to discover new artists while giving musicians and creatives the chance to connect, learn and gain insight into the industry.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 18 September. You can get tickets here.

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