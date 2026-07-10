Indie giants announce massive show in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Fresh off the back of a monumental sold-out headline date at London’s Finsbury Park last weekend to a crowd of 45,000, one of the UK’s most loved indie favourites Kasabian have announced a run of UK arena tour dates in December 2026 – including a show in Wales.

Known for their high-energy, raucous live shows the band kick off the five date arena tour at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday December 11, followed by dates at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Utilita Arena in Cardiff, The O2 in London and conclude with a date at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday December 19th.

The band will be joined by very special guests The Vaccines. Artist pre-sale tickets for the run will go on sale Wednesday July 15th at 9:00 BST with general sale on Friday July 17th at 9:00 BST from HERE.

Kasabian play the following UK headline arena dates:

December

Fri 11th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sun 13th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wed 16th Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Fri 18th London, The O2

Sat 19th Manchester, Co-op Live

The band will also play a string of festivals across the UK and Europe this summer, including headlining the very first main stage slot at Leeds Festival, Boardmasters, Victorious Festival, Mad Cool Festival, and more. For further info and all dates head HERE.

The band’s ninth studio album, with their last seven all going straight in at #1 in the UK Official Album Chart, Act III was produced by Serge Pizzorno and Mark Ralph at The Sergery and Club Ralph.

Draped in Serge’s instantly recognisable hazy vocals, the album is 10 tracks of guitar-driven, psyche-infused pop and three interludes. Packed to the brim with hooks and a strong dose of swagger, the album cements Kasabian as one of the UK’s most essential bands of the 21st century. A culmination not just of the last six years with Serge at the helm, but Kasabian’s entire career, the album looks forward while taking aspects from the band’s earliest days with a visceral raw energy.

Kasabian are: Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter.

Find out more via: https://www.kasabian.co.uk/

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale on Wednesday 15 July at 9am BST. General Onsale starts on Friday 17 July at 9am BST.