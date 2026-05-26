Indie pop artist ADERYN releases new single ahead of upcoming EP

Amelia Jones

Indie pop star ‘ADERYN’ returns with infectious new single ‘CROSS YOUR MIND,’ the first offering taken from newly announced EP ‘Hot Pink!’ which is released in June 2026.

ADERYN added this about ‘CROSS YOUR MIND’: “Sometimes you just know in your gut that someone still thinks about you, whether they like it or not. My favourite lyric in the song is ‘strutting in my thigh high glitter boots’, because that line is so me. I’m always strutting around stage in my diamante boots, so it felt like a little wink to everyone who’s seen me live.”

“Aderyn gives me this confidence I don’t always have in real life – and writing this song, I really let her take over. I wanted the listener to picture Aderyn just stomping through someone’s mind, completely unbothered. That image made me laugh when I wrote it.”

‘HOT PINK!’ is Aderyn’s sophomore EP. Detailing the chaotic ups and downs of a break-up, the EP careens through genres and emotional states. Please, the opener, is a moody grunge infused track that sounds like modern day Mazzy Star, and explores one sided devotion through religious comparisons.

‘FEEL NOTHING!’ is a raucous take on modern situationships and emotion-free encounters that balances driving fuzzy punk with Ronettes style backing vocals.

In ‘CROSS YOUR MIND’, Aderyn dons her sparkly stiletto boots to strut purposefully through the mind of her ex, and Victorians closes the EP with a heavy dose of heartbreak, an emotional catharsis that lets rip over a looping casio drum beat.

Welsh alt-pop songwriter ADERYN (aka Lisa Martin) is a firecracker presence in the UK indie scene, dubbed ‘Cardiff’s Queen of Indie Pop’ by Radar Magazine. Hailing from asheep farm in the Brecon Beacons, she swapped the hills for hi-hats at 16, becoming a drummer in a grunge band before becoming a fully fledged alt-pop front woman.

Backed by the BBC Horizons Project, PRS Momentum Accelerator Fund, and a Welsh Music Prize Triskel Award, ADERYN is one to watch.

With her blend of ‘90s teen movie soundtrack energy, riot grrrl grit, and alt-pop sparkle, Aderyn has racked up national support from BBC Radio 1 Future Alternative, BBC 6 Music, Radio X, & KEXP.

Her critically acclaimed EP ‘Foreverever’ showcased her knack for witty, sardonic lyricism and melodic punch – tracks like “Hangxiety” and “Foreverever” earned her plays from the likes of BBC 6 Music Dj’s Amy Lame and Nathan Shepherd.

You can listen to the track here.