Indie rock band The Fiends release first track in over a year with ‘Sonder’

Amelia Jones

Alternative indie rock band The Fiends have released their long-awaited single ‘Sonder,’ their first music release in over a year.

Known for blending atmospheric guitars, driving rhythms, and emotionally charged songwriting, the Swansea band have built a reputation for crafting music that resonates long after the final note.

‘Sonder’ continues that tradition, pairing expansive indie rock textures with introspective lyricism to create a song that feels both personal and universally relatable.

Through layered instrumentation and a compelling vocal performance, The Fiends explore themes of connection, isolation, and perspective, delivering a track that invites listeners to pause and consider the stories unfolding around them.

The band features Ethan Goslett (vocals), Joshua Albrighton (bass), Ben Quint (drums), and Ceulan Williams (guitar).

To celebrate the single’s release, The Fiends performed ‘Sonder’ live on its release date at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff last week, where they supported Black Havana.

The performance gave fans their first opportunity to experience the new track in a live setting, with the band delivering an energetic set that highlighted both their stage presence and the emotional weight of the new material.

Talking about the single ahead of the gig, they said: “We started playing it in one practice, maybe a year and a half ago. We really liked it, but we just couldn’t figure out the chorus bit.”

They added: “The chorus took ages to write. I remember we were getting really fed up because we were actually probably going to scrap it. We didn’t want to make it too generic. “We wanted to add a bit of edge to it. Then somehow it all just came together.” As the band’s first offering in over twelve months, “Sonder” serves as an exciting reintroduction and hints at what could be a significant new era for The Fiends. Rather than simply picking up where they left off, The Fiends use “Sonder” to showcase their artistic growth, balancing familiar indie rock influences with a more refined and mature approach to songwriting and production. You can listen to the single here. You can follow the band on social media here.