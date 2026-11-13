Indie rock favourites announce Cardiff Castle show

An award-winning British indie rock band is set to return to Wales next summer for a show at Cardiff Castle, one of only four headline dates on their newly announced UK tour.

Indie rockers alt-J will be back in 2027 when they will bring their Then Again tour to Cardiff as part of a series of headline shows and festival appearances.

Bringing together music from across their acclaimed catalogue, the band will headline DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Sunday 18 July.

The shows come 15 years after the release of alt-J’s Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award-winning debut An Awesome Wave, the album that introduced them to audiences around the world.

As one of the most successful British bands of the millennium, alt-J’s shows will bring together the songs that have defined their career for audiences across the UK and beyond.

Since getting together while studying at university, they have released three studio albums that, between them, have sold in excess of two million copies, and their songs have been streamed more than two billion times.

Multi-award winning An Awesome Wave was followed two years later by their UK number one, GRAMMY and BRIT Award-nominated album This Is All Yours.

Released in 2017, RELAXER flew straight into the Top 10 of the UK Album Chart ahead of a summer of major international shows – including a headline show at London’s O2 Arena, and headline performances at numerous festivals, becoming their second album to be nominated for the Mercury Prize.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “We’re delighted Cardiff is one of the four dates selected by alt-J for this very special headline tour.

“Their music defines a generation. They are a homegrown British band who have enjoyed incredible success, and adding them to our bill brings yet more variety to summer 2027 to ensure we are reaching as wide an audience as possible with DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle.”

Pre sale tickets are available at 10am Thursday 19 November here and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 20November via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

alt-J, Mariah Carey, Public Service Broadcasting, Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk