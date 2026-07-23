Indie rock legends announce Cardiff date as part of huge farewell tour

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff date has been announced for an iconic indie rock band’s farewell tour, giving fans one last chance to see them perform together.

The Hunna will perform at The Depot on December 9, with the Cardiff date forming part of a 10-date UK tour before they bring their time together to an end.

The tour will celebrate 10 years of 100, the band’s Gold-certified debut album, with the group set to perform the record in full alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue.

The band formed in 2016 and have released four albums during their career, with their most recent being their self-titled record in 2022.

The band members are singer/guitarist Ryan (Tino) Potter, lead guitarist Daniel (Dan, BD) Dorney, bassist Junate (Jermaine) Angin and drummer Jack (IK) Metcalfe.

The band has been said to take inspiration from a wide range of sources, including bands like Kings Of Leon, Foals, The 1975, You Me at Six and Queen.

The farewell tour will conclude with a final show at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

The band have built a strong following since bursting onto the indie rock scene with their debut album, with tracks including Bonfire, Babe, Can I Call? and She’s Casual becoming firm favourites among fans.

The upcoming shows will give audiences the chance to hear 100 performed in full, alongside some of the band’s biggest songs from across their four-album career.

Announcing the tour, the band said: “10 years of 100. 10 years of The Hunna. From the first show to the last, it’s been the wildest ride – thank you.

“This November, we’ll celebrate and say goodbye. Join us for one last tour.”

The Cardiff show will give fans in Wales the chance to see the band perform live for one final time as they celebrate the music that has defined their career.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 24 July at 10am.

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