Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh influencer’s post about discovering a food combination she didn’t know was possible has gone viral.

Posting on her coach media platforms popular Welsh internet star The Trade Wife told her 188,000 followers about how she unearthed the ‘genius’ combination of Welsh cakes and dinky donuts.

Parking up her in her car she enthused over this Welsh food delay and how it should be the viral Christmas treat of Wales.

She said:

“If you’re Welsh, listen up. I found a food combination I didn’t know was possible at all.

“Welsh cakes, yeah. Everyone’s nan makes them, and you’ve heard of a dinky donut, yeah, the fairground donut. Imagine they had a baby. Imagine they had a baby, and I’m holding it in my hand right now. I know. Let me show you.

“I’ll tell you exactly where I got these from because I’ve never seen anyone else make these. These are Welsh cakes, but also dinky donuts. They’re amazing.

“This is blowing my mind. The place does raisin ones and choc chip. This is all I want to eat for the rest of my life. I’m telling you.

“I’ll tell you where I got them from now, but I don’t want to because I don’t want to share this information.

“They’re from Blas Cymru, Llanelli Market. Run don’t walk.

“Oh my God, this is like the new Christmas treat. You know, when things should go viral, these need to go viral. Honestly, this should be the viral Christmas treat of Wales.

“Everyone needs to get down there and try them. Oh my God, my God, whoever makes these. You’re a genius. I would never thought of a Welsh cake and a doughnut having a baby would taste so good. I’m not gonna lie.”