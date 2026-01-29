Influencer shares ten less-crowded beaches near Tenby

Amelia Jones

A Welsh influencer has shared a guide to quieter beach spots near Tenby, offering alternatives for visitors looking to avoid the busiest seaside locations.

Clare Broadhurst, who is known for posting about coastal life and outdoor living in west Wales, shared the video on Facebook.

She highlights a number of beaches she says are less crowded than Tenby’s main stretches, while still offering scenic views and access to the coastal path.

Tenby is one of Wales’ most popular seaside destinations, particularly during the summer months and school holidays, when its north and south beaches can become busy.

Broadhurst’s list highlights beaches that are less explored to encourage people to explore beyond the town itself and discover some of the quieter locations nearby.

Her top 10 beaches near Tenby include Penally Beach and Manorbier Beach, both known for their wide sands and coastal walks, as well as Priory Bay on Caldey Island, which is accessible by boat from Tenby Harbour.

Other beaches featured in the list include Church Door’s Cove in Manorbier, Amroth Beach, Waterwynch Bay, Glen Beach in Saundersfoot, Broad Haven South, Freshwater East and Sprinkle Haven.

Broadhurst, who has built a large following by sharing local recommendations and coastal views, said that these were must-visit beaches and highlighted that venturing a little further can offer a very different experience from Tenby’s town centre.

Many of the beaches mentioned are popular with walkers, families and surfers, while others are more secluded and suited to those looking for a quieter day by the sea.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has previously encouraged visitors to explore lesser-known areas of the coastline to help manage pressure on busier sites.

This approach reflects the aims of the Pembrokeshire Destination Management Plan 2025-30, which aims to “grow tourism for the good of Pembrokeshire” by spreading the benefits of tourism more widely.

The plan emphasises supporting local businesses and communities, protecting cultural traditions and ensuring tourism helps conserve the county’s natural environment.

You can follow Broadhurst on social media here.