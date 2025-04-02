Innovative BSL book for children published in Welsh

Amara, a new book for children under 7 years old is the first of its kind to be published in Welsh and BSL – introducing two new ethnic minority characters, one of them being deaf.

The book, which was published on 31 March, is the result of a project between Atebol press, The National Eisteddfod, Disability Arts Cymru and Taking Flight theatre company. It was inspired by the need for access to

resources where Welsh and British Sign Language sit side by side.

According to the book’s publishers, Atebol, there is a demand for such resources for children and their families or guardians in Wales, as well as a need to promote communication between different cultures and communities

The first steps of the project came from panel talks in the Literature Tent at the Eisteddfod.

Following these, celebrated writer Manon Steffan Ros and award winning actor and director Stephanie Bailey-Scott were commissioned to hold creative workshops with deaf and hard of hearing children and young people with Taking Flight theatre in order to create a collection of stories.

Representation

Jac Jones shared: “This is an important book. It was a pleasure to be part of it.”

The book is full of beautiful pictures by the iconic children’s books artist Jac Jones, telling a story about the

friendship between two girls.

Femi is shy and keeps to herself, away from the excited children in the park. But the confidence of a colourful, smiling girl called Amara manages to draw her out of her shell.

Femi is amazed at her new friend’s amazing powers, and her ability to communicate through BSL.

A BSL video has been made to accompany this groundbreaking book. Any reader whether a child, parent

or guardian can have access to it by scanning a QR code on the back of the book.

Stephanie Bailey-Scott from Taking Flight theatre translated the story into BSL for the film. She shared:

“I’ve loved being a part of the project, especially for the deaf representation it will open up to Welsh speaking young people, Deaf AND hearing.

“From the workshop with Manon Steffan Ros with our Youth Theatre for Deaf and hard of hearing people, to now, it’s been a wonderful journey.

“Having BSL and Welsh together within Amara is something to be celebrated!”

Lack of knowledge

There’s still a lack of knowledge of BSL according to Elen Elis, Artistic Director at Wales National Eisteddfod and the person who had the original video for Amara.

She said: “It has been an interesting personal journey for me as I learnt more specifically about the lack of

understanding that exists of BSL. We started to discuss to see how we at the Eisteddfod could start making a

difference and contribute towards transforming things.

“There’s a lot of excitement that this will pave the way for others to follow in our footsteps.”

Meanwhile, Manon Steffan Ros shared: “Working on Amara has been a complete pleasure and an education for me as well.

“The process which has been a long one and has included individuals and groups who were willing to give time and energy to help me get this story right and I appreciate that so much.

“It was a pleasure to work with Jac Jones and I’m very proud of this warm and lovely story.”

The book’s editor Sioned Erin Hughs explained on behalf of Atebol: “The process of co-ordinating Amara

has been great. I want to hold these characters tight.

“They are kind and curious and they care for one another. There are quiet lessons here on how easy it is to veer towards kindness and that celebrating out differences should feel like the most natural thing in the world.”

You can buy a copy of Amara online or in all good book stores.

