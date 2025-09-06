Innovative collaboration between visionary producer and harpist to tour Wales

An innovative collaboration between visionary music producer Lee House and internationally acclaimed harpist Catrin Finch, with ‘music that moves mind, body and spirit’ is set to tour Wales this autumn.

Their ambitious mission is to create an immersive, sensory-rich experience that guides listeners inward through sound, emotion, and awareness.

SATORU invites audiences to pause, feel, and connect with the present moment, one resonant note at a time. This special experience will be playing three dates in Wales this autumn at Mwldan, Cardigan on 8 October; RWCMD, Cardiff on 9 October, and Galeri, Caernarfon on 10 October, before embarking on further dates in 2026.

Genre-spanning

Since 2011, Lee House has been a transformative force in the music industry, with genre-spanning productions that have garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify.

His exceptional talent and understanding of music’s emotional core were recognised when he graduated with the highest distinction from his Music Production course.

As a sought-after producer and engineer at Acapela Studio, Pentyrch, Lee’s path crossed with Catrin Finch, sparking a creative partnership that would evolve from producing albums and composing ballets to mesmerising live performances that fuse harp with electronic textures, ambient sound design, and digital manipulation.

Catrin Finch, a cultural icon in Wales and one of the world’s foremost harpists, is celebrated for her bold artistry and pioneering spirit. With roots in classical music, she defies convention by merging the purity of the harp with a diverse array of musical genres and global influences.

Her work has resonated with audiences worldwide, garnering critical acclaim and a loyal following. As a proud LGBTQ+ artist, Catrin brings authenticity, depth, and a fearless creative voice to every project she touches, championing diversity and artistic freedom.

Calm and presence

In recent years, House and Finch have explored the intersection of music, healing, and human consciousness.

Their journey began in 2021 with a commission for the National Eisteddfod, where they began exploring the use of binaural beats, sound waves, and musical entrainment—the powerful phenomenon of the body syncing with rhythm—to induce states of calm and presence.

Their research has led to collaborations with Lampeter University, including a 60-minute sonic journey designed to slow the heart rate through a gradual reduction of tempo, and an immersive work rooted in Ayurvedic principles, performed at a yoga conference to widespread acclaim.

In response to the profound impact of these performances, Lee and Catrin created SATORU, with support from Arts Council Wales.

Together, they weave soundscapes that transcend genre, expectation, and even the traditional boundaries of music itself to create music that moves mind, body and spirit.

They invite audiences to leave everyday stresses and worries behind and be in the moment with them through the SATORU experience, designed to be a purely live experience with none of the material created ever being recorded. It’s a unique and exciting prospect for audiences and could even be life-changing!

Tickets for SATORU are on sale now via the venue box offices. See www.satoruexperience.com for details.