Innovative Welsh language project prepares to take over Clwb Ifor Bach

Nation Cymru staff

A pioneering Welsh language writing and music club has announced it will host a major showcase at Cardiff’s iconic Clwb Ifor Bach this week.

Sgrêch Flêr, a project made possible by the Arts Council of Wales’ Llais Y Lle initiative, will take over the renowned Womanby Street venue on Thursday, May 14.

Led by multidisciplinary artist TeiFi and DJ Trishna, the club was created with the mission to encourage more lyricism in Welsh and build participants’ confidence to perform in the language. Over the workshop period, the group has brought together people of all levels of Welsh proficiency—from those with degrees in the language and S4C subtitling experts, to complete beginners who had never spoken Welsh prior to the project.

Final tickets for the event, priced at under £5, are available via SeeTickets.

The evening promises to feature “all styles on stage,” with a special DJ set from Radio Sudd founder Dilys keeping the atmosphere high. DJ Trishna, who organisers note is now nearly fluent in Welsh thanks to her journey with the project, will host the evening.

Audiences can expect performances from a diverse and celebrated lineup including Eadyth, Ffion Campbell Davies, Malgola, No, Old Moll, TeiFi, Amruta Garud, Francesca Dimech, si-so, Local Rainbow, Melys, friends are evul, and Chexy XY.

Co-host DJ Trishna said: “I’m just so excited for everyone to be able to share the material they’ve created. We have one person who had never spoken Welsh before, and now she’s performing a whole track in Welsh—and she produced it herself! It’s just such an amazing place to meet like-minded people and get the confidence to step out of your comfort zone.

“My Welsh has come on leaps and bounds since starting the project. Loads of words have just stuck because of the fun way it was taught to me. Children learn through play, and that’s essentially what we’ve been doing—having a great time in our sessions while learning loads. It’d be lush if you can come and join us!”

Co-host TeiFi said: “Sgrêch Flêr has been about breaking down barriers and showing that the Welsh language belongs to everyone. Seeing absolute beginners find their voice and prepare to perform alongside fluent speakers is incredibly special. We couldn’t have had this showcase anywhere else but Clwb Ifor Bach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sgrech Flêr (@sgrech.fler)

Ahead of performing, acclaimed bilingual electronic artist Eadyth added: “I’m genuinely so excited to be performing at Sgrech Fler’s night.

“After having such an amazing time at the workshop, I came away feeling how important spaces like this really are. Spaces where women and non-binary people can feel safe, supported, and free to explore, create, and express themselves fully.

“I felt such a sense of togetherness, warmth and felt so welcomed into the session and I just hope there will always be an abundance of spaces like these in Cardiff and in Wales as a whole!”

Organisers have stressed that the event is designed to be highly inclusive. Held on the venue’s ground floor, the event is fully wheelchair accessible, and the evening will feature British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation by Catherine McShane-Kouyaté.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Even if you don’t understand Welsh, the vibes will transcend to make a truly unforgettable evening. It would be our pleasure to have you celebrate the start of Sgrêch Flêr with us!”

To purchase tickets, visit seetickets.com . To follow the project’s journey, visit them on Instagram at @sgrech.fler