Inside ‘global sensation’ retailer’s first store in Wales

It’s the worldwide retail chain dubbed a ‘global sensation’ which has now opened its first store in Wales.

Officially open in St David’s Cardiff, the new POP MART brings plush pendants, dolls, accessories, and exclusive figures, including its cult-worthy Labubu figures, to Wales for the very first time.

The new 2,529 sq ft store offers an immersive retail experience to fans and collectors, showcasing the brand’s iconic ranges on signature colourful displays.

Famed for its designer collectibles, POP MART has built up a massive global following by blending contemporary art, pop culture and the thrill of the unknown. The brand specialises in ‘blind boxes’ – sealed packaging containing a mystery collectible figure from highly sought-after designer toy lines.

Character universes available in the St David’s Cardiff store include:

THE MONSTERS: Mischievous but kind-hearted characters created by artist Kasing Lung, including the sharp-toothed Labubu.

SKULLPANDA & HIRONO: Edgy, artistic and expressive figures that appeal to design enthusiasts.

CRYBABY: Emotional characters which embody deep inner feelings.

With more than 500 physical stores across 30 countries worldwide, the Cardiff launch marks the 17th physical UK store in the UK.

Located in the upper level of the Grand Arcade at St David’s, close to River Island and Zara, the new POP MART is now open.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, commented: “Attracting POP MART is a huge win for Cardiff, helping put both St David’s and the city on the map for world-class, immersive retail. With a passionate, global following, this unique brand brings a vibrant new energy to our stellar retail line up.”

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Ian Ashton, Head of Retail for POP MART UK, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to officially open the doors to POP MART Cardiff and begin our journey here in Wales. The turnout on our opening day was nothing short of amazing, and we are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome from the local community. This beautiful new space is a testament to the hard work, passion, and energy of our fantastic team. Whether you are a dedicated collector or a newcomer stepping into our world for the very first time, we hope you fall in love with the joy that is POP MART.”

The new POP MART launch follows the launch opening of the new flagship store for JD at St David’s alongside brand revamps for Peacocks and Pandora. Meanwhile, St David’s is set to welcome Hollywood Bowl XL’s first-of-its-kind multi-entertainment centre this summer as well as a new store for jewellery brand Lovisa – with more news to be announced soon.

For more details about what’s on at St David’s and to join its free members’ reward programme PLUS+, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com