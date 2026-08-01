Inside the ‘quietest place on Earth’ the world’s deepest hotel in Wales

David Owens

We all love a deep sleep, but did you know you can experience the deepest sleep of your life – in Wales.

Be warned however, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Journey your way down through an abandoned Victorian slate mine to reach the remote off-grid adventure camp of Deep Sleep.

Set a staggering 1,375 vertical feet below the mountains of Eryri National Park, this is the deepest underground sleep on the planet, described as ‘the quietest place on Earth’.

Deep Sleep comprises of four private twin-bed cabins and a romantic grotto with a double bed. All bedding is provided.

The off-grid adventure is the latest creation by Go Below’s founder, Miles Moulding. The underground adventure company already runs tours including zip lining, crossing a waterfall or boating on a lake, all deep below the ground.

Go Below’s website outlines the itinerary for the guests.

“Your trip leader will be waiting to meet you at 5pm at our Tanygrisiau Base, near Blaenau Ffestiniog. From here we begin a 45 minute walk up into the mountains, steep at times, but remote and very beautiful at the top.

“Here we stop at a little cottage to kit up with a helmet, light, harness and Wellington boots. Then it’s time to say goodbye to the outside world and head into the depths of the worlds largest and deepest abandoned slate mine.”

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The organisers warn that the route down through the old workings is steep and challenging, with ancient miners’ stairways, decaying bridges and scrambles to negotiate.

“Your instructor will provide plenty of historical information about the fascinating environment – there is no rush. After around an hour, you’ll be 1,375 feet underground – and a large steel door tells you that you’ve arrived at Deep Sleep.

“A warm drink and some information will be provided – then it’s time to relax for the rest of the evening. We’ll provide you with a complimentary expedition-style meal to enjoy at our large covered picnic table. Then you are welcome to retire to your bed for a very deep sleep.”

Guests are not left alone in the mine as an instructor and a member of technical staff remain in their own cabins in the Deep Sleep chamber overnight.

“Then we all wake for 8am, to a warm drink and some simple breakfast snacks before starting the long ascent up to the surface and daylight again!”

Find out more about Deep Sleep HERE

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