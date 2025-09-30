Inside the Victorian church converted into a stunning arts centre

Last year, the Welsh-language youth theatre company Frân Wen moved into a new home in what used to be St Mary’s Church in Bangor.

A Victorian religious building, with all its attendant access difficulties, acoustic complexities and energy inefficiencies, might not seem like the most logical home for a performing arts centre, but thanks to an inspired restoration programme led by architects Manalo & White, the new arts centre – named ‘Nyth’ – is a thriving, dynamic space that has proven itself for performance, rehearsal, set building, scriptwriting, and more.

Nyth‘s design was recognised earlier this year with a clean sweep of prestigious architectural awards (namely Building of the Year, Client of the Year, a Welsh Architecture Award, and the Sustainability Award), but perhaps most importantly, it has already become a beloved and well-used hub for both Frân Wen and the surrounding Bangor community.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Next month, there is a unique opportunity to visit Nyth and explore the space, and to speak directly to the architects responsible for the transformation. On Wednesday 8 October 2025, Manalo & White will be leading exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of the building, including the three performance areas, rehearsal spaces and dressing areas, exterior landscaping – and even the artist-designed internal wayfinding system built using the old organ pipes.

There are two tours, one at 4.30pm, and one at 7pm, both led by Takuya Oura, Associate Director, Manalo & White in conversation with Nia Jones, Artistic Director of Frân Wen. If you’d like to attend one of the tours – you can book a spot HERE

This slideshow requires JavaScript.