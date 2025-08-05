Inspiring former headteacher receives prestigious Eisteddfod honour

The National Eisteddfod’s Sir T.H. Parry-Williams Memorial Medal has been presented to Eilyr Thomas – a former headteacher who has inspired generations of young people in her community.

The award is given annually to an individual who has made a genuine contribution to their local area, with a special emphasis on working with young people.

Eilyr Thomas, from Llandissilio, Pembrokeshire, was a teacher and headteacher in primary schools in the Maenclochog and Mynachlog-ddu area for most of her working life. Beyond her career in education, she has been active in music and singing from a very young age.

She enjoyed great success on the stages of both small and large eisteddfodau as a soloist and as a member of choirs and parties.

Honour

Through her expertise and dedication many young people have blossomed and grown to become professional singers.

Seven of them came on stage during the ceremony to greet their teacher.

She said: “I was fine until I saw them come on stage. I wasn’t expecting them, Some had said they weren’t coming to the Eisteddfod but it was nice to see them and hear them sing.”

She was informed a few weeks ago that she would be honoured with the Medal this year.

“When I found out, I was completely speechless – I couldn’t think of any words at all. I’m not someone who wins competitions or anything like that, but this – I just couldn’t believe it. Of course, it’s an honour, and I’m very proud to accept it,” she said.

Through Eilyr Thomas’s expertise and dedication, many young people have flourished – not only by developing their vocal abilities – but also by growing into confident performers.

Cymuned

“The family was musical, and I suppose I showed some kind of desire to sing, even though I was incredibly shy.

“Every time someone came to the house and asked me to sing, I’d go behind the curtains – I could never face them,” she said.

Eilyr Thomas’s voluntary contributions to the community are also significant.

She has been the conductor of Cantorion Cleddau and is a dedicated member of Nebo Chapel, Efailwen. She was honoured with the White Robe in Gorsedd Cymru and is a former member of the Eisteddfod Council.

Sir T.H. Parry-Williams was a passionate supporter of the National Eisteddfod, and in August 1975, following his death a few months earlier, a fund was established to commemorate his valuable contribution to the Eisteddfod’s activities. The fund is administered by the Sir Thomas Parry-Williams Trust.

