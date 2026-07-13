International award-winning magicians to perform in south Wales this summer

Nation.Cymru staff

This August, one of south Wales’ most iconic venues will play host to an international cast of award-winning magicians.

Running from 13-16 August 2026 in Patti Pavilion, Phenomenal, a Swansea-created production, will return to the much-loved venue with a new line-up of acclaimed performers from across the globe.

Originally gifted to the city by legendary opera singer Adelina Patti, the theatre has entertained generations of audiences and remains one of Swansea’s most treasured cultural landmarks.

After a successful run at the venue last year, it is an opportunity to continue its long tradition of live entertainment while introducing a new generation of theatre-goers to one of Wales’ most historic performance spaces.

In 2025, Phenomenal quickly established itself as one of south Wales’ standout live entertainment events, with audience members describing the show as “amazing,” “fantastic” and “truly phenomenal”.

For 2026, the two-hour production blends visual magic, grand illusion and live variety, with a cast who have performed across the globe, appeared on television, and held residencies at London’s Magic Circle.

This year’s line-up features:

Nikolai Striebel, European Champion of Magic and World Championship medallist who fooled Penn and Teller on Fool Us.

Edward Hilsum, the Magic Circle’s only Triple Crown Champion.

Taylor Morgan, whose award-winning atmospheric magic has taken him on tour in theatres and festivals around the globe.

Rebecca Foyle, whose mix of circus arts and magic has seen her internationally recognised across theatres, cruise ships and venues worldwide.

For local producer Taylor Morgan, bringing the show back to the Patti Pavilion is about more than presenting a night of magic.

Morgan said: “Last year’s response exceeded anything we could have hoped for. We received so many wonderful messages asking when the show would return that bringing it back simply felt like the right thing to do.

“I’m incredibly proud that Phenomenal was created here in Swansea and that we’re able to bring together internationally acclaimed performers alongside local Welsh talent in such an iconic venue.

“The Patti Pavilion has been part of Swansea’s history for generations, but it’s part of my family’s history too. My great-grandmother used to come here to dance, so producing a show in the same space feels incredibly special.”

Phenomenal returns to the Patti Pavilion, Swansea, from 13 – 16 August 2026. Tickets are available here.