International Ceramics Festival gears up for its most exciting event yet

One of the most prestigious ceramics festivals in the world is set to take place in Wales again this year, showcasing some of the most exciting potters and ceramic artists from Wales and the world including Belgium, France, Ireland, Turkey, Japan and India.

Held in its home location of Aberystwyth Arts Centre for three full dynamic days, the renowned festival has confirmed one of its most packed and exciting schedules yet, including demonstrations Rich Miller, from The Great Pottery Throwdown, Doug Fitch and Hannah McAndrew (Scotland), Euan Craig (Japan), Adil Writer (India) and Lisa Orr (USA), amongst many more.

Since 1987, the biennial International Ceramics Festival has grown to become one of the UK’s leading

ceramics events.

Organised by North Wales Potters and South Wales Potters together with Aberystwyth University and the

Arts Centre, the festival attracts over 1000 visitors for a long weekend of ceramic celebration.

It also provides an opportunity to meet and enjoy the work of internationally renowned potters and ceramic

artists.

Sustainability

A main theme for the festival this year is sustainability in ceramic practice.

Throughout the festival various events, workshops and kiln-builds will focus on this important theme, before a one-day symposium dedicated to actioning the discussions on the Monday following the festival.

Exhibitions include Ceramics and Sound in the main gallery, and opportunities to buy work from the demonstrators exhibition, the North and South Wales Potters show and the ever-popular cup sale and directly from the kilns.

Highlights will include examples of low energy kilns, single firing techniques, work created from waste materials, kintsugi workshops and traditional practices in Japan and India.

Confirmed demonstrators include Jean Sampson (Wales), Elif Ağatekin (Turkey), Yuliya Makliuk (Ukraine), Adil Writer (India) and Lisa Orr (US).

A session of presentations and panel discussions around “Sustainability in Ceramic Practice” will expand the topics covered with a blend of in person and virtual participants and attendees.

Waste Not Want Not – Upcycled in Wales

Another highlight will be ‘Waste Not Want Not – Upcycled in Wales’ a British Council funded special project, a collaboration with ICF Aberystwyth, Nantgarw Museum and Ruthin Craft Centre.

Based on a theme of recycled sherds found in Wales, Elif Ağatekin (Turkey) renown for her sculptures of recycled ceramic material will work with Bonnie Grace, an emerging artist from Wales.

The residency will include outreach workshops with an exhibition in the Ceramic Gallery, Aberystwyth, and displays in Nantgarw and Ruthin

The 18th edition of the International Ceramics Festival 2025 takes place from 27-29 June at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

For all details of announced demonstrators so far, to purchase tickets (including early bird pricing until the end of February) and book accommodation at the International Ceramics Festival website.

