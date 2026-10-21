International fashion brand’s Aberfan football shirt sells out on day of release

Nation.Cymru staff

To mark 60 years since the Aberfan disaster, men’s fashion brand Weekend Offender collaborated with Aberfan Football Club on a special commemorative shirt.

Featuring the number 60 on the back, the shirt pays respect to those who lost their lives and to a community that will never forget.

The response to the commemorative shirt has been incredible, selling out on launch day.

All proceeds from the shirt will go directly to Aberfan FC, helping support the club and the wider community.

A blog post on the Merthyr-founded brand’s website explained how the collaboration came about:

Weekend Offender was founded in Merthyr Tydfil, just a few miles from the village of Aberfan. For us, that proximity has always meant more than geography. Merthyr and the surrounding communities have shaped the brand from the beginning through football, music, terraces, industrial towns and, most importantly, the people who give those places their identity.

This year marks 60 years since the Aberfan disaster. To commemorate the anniversary, we have worked with Aberfan FC on a limited-edition football shirt, created specifically for the occasion. It is a project rooted in place, memory and community.

Remembering the 21st October 1966

On the morning of the 21st October 1966, a colliery spoil tip above Aberfan collapsed. The resulting landslide swept down towards the village, engulfing homes and Pantglas Junior School. 144 people lost their lives, including 116 children. The disaster left an enduring mark on Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil and communities across Wales.

Sixty years on, the events of that day remain an important part of the history and identity of the village. Remembering Aberfan is, above all, about remembering the people who lost their lives and recognising the community that has carried their memory forward.

Football and community

Football has long been part of everyday life in communities across the South Wales Valleys, and Aberfan is no different. At grassroots level, football is about much more than what happens on a Saturday. Clubs depend on players, coaches, volunteers, parents and families. They provide a place for young people to play, meet friends and represent the community they come from. Aberfan FC continues that tradition. The club provides football for the local community and creates opportunities for younger generations to pull on the shirt and represent Aberfan themselves.

That sense of belonging is one of the reasons this project felt like a natural fit for Weekend Offender. A connection that goes back to the beginning Weekend Offender was founded in Merthyr Tydfil, and the culture and communities of the area have always been part of the brand’s story. Our connection to the Valleys comes through in different ways from football and music to the terraces, industrial heritage and the character of the towns and communities around us. Working with Aberfan FC brings that connection closer to home. It is a Merthyr-founded brand working alongside a local football club to create something that acknowledges the history of the area while supporting the community as it is today.

The 60th anniversary shirt

The limited-edition shirt has been created specifically to mark 60 years since the Aberfan disaster. While it is, first and foremost, a football shirt, it is also connected to the history of the village and the significance of this anniversary. The intention is not simply to look back, but to recognise the community that remains and the generations that continue to grow up there. All profits from the project will go directly to Aberfan FC, helping support the club and its continued work within the local community.

60 years on

There are some dates that remain part of a place forever. 21st October 1966 is one of them. Six decades later, Aberfan continues to remember those who were lost, while its community continues to live, work, play and come together. For Weekend Offender, this project is a small way of recognising that history, supporting a local club and contributing to the community that sits so close to where our own story began.

Visit the Weekend Offender website HERE

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