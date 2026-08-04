International Indian performing arts festival to return to Cardiff

Nation.Cymru Staff

An international festival celebrating Indian classical dance and music will return to Cardiff this autumn, bringing world-renowned performers from India to Wales.

Following the success of Samarpan’s sold-out ‘Double Bill’ in Cardiff last month, organisers have announced the return of UTSAV 2026, a landmark festival platforming young, emerging South-Asian dancers.

UTSAV, the International Indian Performing Arts Festival in Wales, is supported by Arts Council Wales, and in similar fashion to last year, the 2026 festival will be a vibrant cultural exchange, celebrating the depth, beauty and diversity of South Asian Classical Dance.

Taking place at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on 13 September 2026, this year’s festival welcomes world-renowned Bharatanatyam diva from India, Priyadarsini Govind.

One of the foremost Indian-Classical dancers, Priyadarsini blends tradition and innovation, redefining the boundaries of Bharatanatyam through her work as a performer and educator.

A first for the festival in 2026, Samarpan will also present Indian-Classical music from Chennai-based Carnatic vocalist, Chaitrra Sairam.

With a long career as a solo performer winning numerous accolades including the prestigious Yuva Kala Bharathi Award, Chaitrra continues her musical legacy as an educator focusing on musical therapy and working with diverse groups including children with special educational needs.

Derived from the Sanskrit word for “celebration”, UTSAV was created by Samarpan in response to a lack of consistent, high-quality classical Indian arts programming in the region.

With South Wales – and particularly Cardiff – having one of the UK’s oldest South Asian communities, Samarpan aim to preserve the essence of Indian classical arts and bring their universal resonance to contemporary audiences.

Tickets are available to purchase for UTSAV 2026 here.

Also taking place in August 2026, Samarpan are launching a Baithak series featuring music concerts celebrating Ghazals, Khayal and Hindustani Vocal, to connect and engage local audiences with Indian Classical music.

Baithak (बैठक / بیٹھک) literally translates to “seat,” “sitting,” or “gathering” in Hindi, Urdu, and other Indic languages. It primarily refers to a traditional living room, a community space for discussion, or an informal musical gathering where artists perform while seated together.

For the first Baithak on 8 August 2026, Samarpan presents dedicated Hindustani vocalist and performer Shri Rohit Dubey.

With extensive performances at concerts, cultural festivals mehfils and community events across India and the UK, Dubey is recognised for his exceptional vocal talent.

Deeply rooted in the traditions of Hindustani music, he is admired for his expressive voice, nuanced interpretation and improvisational ability.

Accompanied by local tabla player Dr. Aji Raghuram from Cardiff, the pair will be performing a selection of Qawwalis and Ghazals in a beautiful countryside setting.

Entry will be through a suggested donation of £25 on the door, allowing audiences to experience Indian music, as well as support both the artists and the continuation of the Baithak series.

Founded in Cardiff in 2017 by Dr Leena Menon and Dr Santosh Nair, Samarpan promotes Indian classical music and dance across South Wales through performances, education and community outreach. For information on their work and classes, e-mail [email protected].

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