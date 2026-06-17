Internationally acclaimed LOUD WOMEN festival heads to Welsh city

Amelia Jones

A festival bringing together the best ‘loud women’ in punk, indie and DIY music is coming to Wales this autumn.

LOUD WOMEN, the international music platform dedicated to championing women and underrepresented genders in music, is bringing its acclaimed festival to Newport for the first time.

Taking place at Le Pub on October 3, the inaugural LOUD WOMEN Fest Newport will showcase 11 outstanding artists selected from hundreds of applications submitted from around the world. The event promises a packed day of live music across two stages, celebrating the best in punk, indie, alternative and DIY music.

The line-up features 1blackfrend, Cape Orange, Eilis Frawley, emmy woods, Hairdye, I, Doris, Lady Garden, Local Rainbow, ScareBears, SheBeat and The Nanaz, offering audiences a diverse mix of emerging and established talent.

Since its launch in 2015, LOUD WOMEN has built a global reputation for supporting artists who are often underrepresented within the music industry. Through festivals, gigs, radio shows and media platforms, the organisation has created an international community that champions inclusivity, creativity and grassroots music.

The Newport event marks an exciting milestone for both LOUD WOMEN and the city’s thriving live music scene. Le Pub, one of south Wales’ most respected grassroots music venues, will provide the backdrop for a festival that aims to celebrate diversity while showcasing some of the most exciting acts currently performing on the independent music circuit.

Festival organisers say the response to the call for performers was overwhelming, with hundreds of applications received from across the globe. After a highly competitive selection process, 11 artists were chosen to represent the spirit and ethos of LOUD WOMEN.

Music fans can expect an energetic atmosphere, powerful performances and a celebration of alternative culture as LOUD WOMEN makes its Newport debut. The festival is set to bring together artists and audiences for a day dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and supporting independent music.

You can buy tickets here.