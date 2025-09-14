Internationally renowned ‘Red Dress’ exhibition coming to Wales

Molly Stubbs

The world-renowned collaborative project ‘The Red Dress’, an intricately embroidered silk dress that has been co-created by 380 artists and individuals, mainly women, will be on show at Theatr Brycheiniog this month.

The centre-piece silk dupion Red Dress is constructed from 87 panels, crafted by individuals from 51 countries. Contributing artists, many of whom are vulnerable and/or living in significant poverty, hail from Palestine, Syria, Ukraine, Iraq, Kosovo, China, Rwanda and D.R. Congo to name but a few.

The Red Dress project, initially conceived and led by British artist Kirstie MacLeod between 2009 and 2023, celebrates the process of embroidery as a common language between women, showcasing the range of skills and techniques from global cultures.

Common language

The exhibition will combine The Red Dress with works curated by community arts group ‘Threads – Weaving Stories’, showcasing six thought-provoking pieces.

The works, largely comprising contemporary embroidery and textiles, explore themes of memory, feminism, community, violence against women, and the strength needed to overcome obstacles, expressing lived experiences by women from across the world.

The funding for the Threads Community Arts Project collaboration with The Red Dress was applied for by a Welsh community project, The Community Shawl Project, with thanks to Brecon Town Council.

‘Powerful’

Featured artist and Founder of The Community Shawl Project, Emma Bevan, commented: “The powerful pieces of work in the ‘Resilience’ exhibition utilise the activism inherent in textile making to highlight the lived experiences of women.

“The individual projects form a full circle of these experiences, ranging from comforting topics, to difficult subject matter.

“‘Resilience’ seeks to amplify women’s voices, rather than minimising them, which is commonly faced at home, in public or in work whether in business, education or creative sectors.

“The exhibition is a safe space to explore, connect, express emotions, or simply absorb.”

Details

The exhibition will run from Monday 22 September to Saturday 27 September between 10am and 5pm at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon.

The official opening will take place on Monday 22 September between 6 and 8pm, with a presentation by Dame Rosemary Butler at 6:30pm and a performance from @dance_blast_monmouthshire at 7pm.

Entry for the exhibition and opening are free, though queues are likely.

There will also be several other events in conjunction with the exhibition, including textiles-based workshops between 15 and 27 September, and a performance of ‘Siôl’ by Rhona Richards of @happy_dragons_theatre, a play inspired by The Community Shawl project at 7pm on Thursday 25 and Friday 26.

On Saturday 27, beginning at 2pm, Kirstie MacLeod will be making a presentation, followed by a brief Q&A and a book signing for her newest release, ‘The Red Dress: Conversations in Stitch’.

The workshops, play and presentation are ticketed events, with more information available through Theatr Brycheiniog’s site.