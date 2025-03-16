Interview: Carys Eleri discusses her one-woman show, Tonguing

Stephen Price

Carys Eleri is set to bring her insightful brand of comedy to life through science and song for an unmissable one-woman show this spring, and Nation.Cymru caught up with the comedy genius for a good old tongue-wag to find out more.

Tonguing explores how human connection shapes everything from our brains to our bodies and how a growing dependence on the digital sphere can lead to a deprivation of real human connection.

It’s a call to move beyond the online platforms which have alienated us from each other and to promote the art of conversation, in the flesh, eye-to eye – ‘IRL.’

This fascinating exploration of the mechanics of our brains and detailed scientific research is brought to life by Carys’ captivating mad-cap storytelling, ridiculous animations and fuelled by an eclectic explosion of songs ranging from electronica to medieval flutes and plenty of bass showcasing Carys’ own powerful set of pipes.

Research

As part of her research, Carys visited the Max Planck Institute in the Netherlands to quiz leading neuroscientists, including Dr. Simon Fisher, to Carys ‘the Beyonce of neuroscience’ – the man behind the discovery of the FOXP2 gene which is linked to our ability to speak.

Expert in the science of emotions and all things brain, best-selling author Professor Dean Burnett has once again advised and helped guide Carys in the development of Tonguing, in an hilarious journey through the weird and wonderful cogs of the human mind.

The new show is the follow-up to Carys’ 2019 debut award-winning show Lovecraft (Not the Sex Shop in Cardiff) which won critical acclaim, ran at Edinburgh Fringe, was aired as a BBC Radio 4 special, and picked up a Best Cabaret award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

The art of conversation

Carys, a twice BAFTA Cymru nominated actor and presenter, singer and regular performer in Charlotte Church’s Pop Dungeon caught up with Nation.Cymru ahead of preparations for the show, sharing: “Love and loneliness are constant themes for us as human beings.

“We come alive when we’re communicating and interacting with other people, we are designed for it as hyper-social beings.

“In a post-pandemic world where there are more reasons not to speak to people, I’m encouraging people to re-evaluate the art of conversation.”

Why is now the right time to open another show?

“We need joy, hope and fun in these dark times, and I am here to give all of that and some tools to boot. It’s five years since the global pandemic broke where we were driven further apart and became even more accustomed to digital communication during a time of severe isolation – it’s had a profound effect on people of all ages.

“I saw a piece in the news the other day that young people are having lessons on how to overcome their fear of talking on the phone. Magic happens when we talk to each other in real time and especially face to face – I’ve taken my time to see how things have panned out socially since the pandemic and been gathering lots of research to see how we can uplift ourselves and deep dive into our communities.

“Although the show’s themes are very serious – I can guarantee you it’s absolutely off the scale bonkers too.”

Why Tonguing?

“It’s a cheeky call for people to fall in love with each other and real-life conversations again, basically get talking – get Tonguing.”

Do people need to have seen your last show to know what’s going on?

“Not at all. This is a follow-up with some common themes, but both are stand-alone.

“I was touring with Lovecraft (Not the Sex Shop in Cardiff) just before the pandemic broke out in 2020. While Lovecraft focused more on love and loneliness and how it affects us all, Tonguing goes on to explore how the way in which we communicate with each other has changed in the digital age.

“The last show picked up Best Cabaret award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and I was lucky enough to be able to perform it at Edinburgh Fringe and for it to have been aired as a BBC Radio 4 special. No pressure!

“In all seriousness though, I can’t wait to perform in front of a live audience again.”

What can people expect?

“Mad cap scientific story telling through songs, stand up, theatre, animations – I create multimedia shows to express all that I flippin’ well can. I love it.

“It’s going to be a hoot – it’s interesting doing a second show knowing all I learned from making the first – I know what I want to do more and less of – I certainly want to give it all of my beans.”

What do you hope that audiences will take away from the show?

“I hope that Tonguing makes people really consider the way they treat themselves and communicate with other people.

“Our bodies have been through quite a lot in recent years without all the other life stuff on top and often we power through it all without fully realising what’s going on within ourselves.

“In the background of our lives there is so much darkness, I hope this will spark some ideas in people to bring the light back to themselves and their communities.”

Tickets for dates at the Wales Millenium Centre, where the show will be running from 8 to 16 May, are available on their website right now. There will be dates further afield – so keep an eye out.

Tickets on sale: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2025/carys-eleri-tonguing

