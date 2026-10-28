Interview: CBeebies star returns to Welsh roots for magical Christmas panto

CBeebies Favourite Rebecca Keatley returns to her Welsh roots this winter in the title role of Snow White at Swansea Grand.

Here Rebecca shares more about her love of panto and how it feels to be coming home this festive season.

As a Welsh performer, how does it feel to be playing at the Grand?

I am absolutely thrilled to be back home in Wales this Christmas. It’s taken many, many years of doing panto all around the country to finally be back in Wales, and I am super excited to be at the Grand Theatre. It’s home from home for me.

I used to be in the Swansea Grand Youth Theatre, and I remember vividly putting on Godspell on the stage there, which was absolutely phenomenal. I don’t think I’d ever performed in such a big space before. It was incredible. The audience were amazing, and so were all the cast members. What a great show to do!

I also did a show for Swansea Grand’s birthday. We sang some original songs by John Quirk, if I remember rightly, who is the Musical Director for panto this year. I cannot wait to see John, by the way! He was a legend then, and he’s even more of a legend now.

You’re starring in the title role in Snow White. What is it you love about the story and the character?

Snow White is such a lovely character to play. She always sees the best in everyone, and she also brings out the best in everyone. She’s a very loving, kind character, and I think we need more of that in the world today.

Everyone loves Snow White. There’s jeopardy, there’s adventure, there’s the love story. It’s got everything! You’ll be able to boo at Suzanne and cheer for me, and obviously for Owain as well and we’ve got Christian as a henchman this year. He’s going to be absolutely fabulous and bring another dimension to the whole show.

You have performed in many pantos. What is it that is so special about appearing in them?

There’s something really special about performing in panto because it’s such a unique art form. You know, you’ve got your dame, you’ve got your comedy, you’ve got your love story. You’ve got your magic, incredible songs, dances and performers. Everyone’s got something to give, and it just makes for a fantastic day or night of entertainment for everyone.

In the dark, gloomy nights and days that we have during winter, there’s nothing better than going into the theatre and being lifted up by seeing an incredible set, with an incredible team of musicians and performers on the stage who’ve worked to create this magical experience.

Do you have a favourite panto memory yourself?

There are so many great memories from panto but one keeps coming back to me. Vikki Stone, who’s a comedy writer and comedian, was in a panto with me in Worthing, and she was so funny that every night, without fail, I would cry off my fake eyelashes as Princess Jasmine! That was so, so funny.

But also, just doing panto as a child. My mum often played the lead in the pantos in Port Talbot and I think she played Snow White one year! So that was just a lovely experience. My sister, me and my mum all used to do panto together. It’s a happy place for me.

What are you most looking forward to this year?

I’m super excited to just meet the cast and just to be back in Wales and meet everyone at the theatre as well. You know, I’m just going to absolutely love it. Everyone front of house, backstage. I know it’s going to be an awesome team. And I know the audiences will be amazing.

I also can’t wait to see Owain after he’s done his Children In Need challenge, and to see if he can even walk properly!

What will you be doing with any time off that you have?

Because I’m back home this year, which is a real treat, any available downtime I’m going to be spending time with everyone that I love, seeing family and friends and spending time with my precious little daughter, Mabel, who’s two years old.

Why do you think people should come and see Snow White?

We have got an awesome cast. I worked with Suzanne Shaw last year. She is absolutely brilliant, and I can’t wait to see her as the Wicked Queen. Owain is going to be legendary as well. Amazing songs, dances, you know, it’s the spectacle of coming to Swansea Grand and seeing what we’ve got in store for you this year.

It’s a brilliant story as well, so come along and see us. We cannot wait to see you!

Can you sum up the show in three words?

Uplifting, spectacular, joyous.

Book your tickets for Snow White and make some magical memories with the family. Find out more on the Swansea Grand site here.

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