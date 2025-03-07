Into Film Cymru marks International Women’s Day

Education charity Into Film Cymru is set to host a special event in Cardiff today today to mark International Women’s Day.

Almost 100 pupils from Willows High School and Pen-Y-Dre High School (Merthyr Tydfil) will learn about the filmmaking process from acclaimed film director Sally El Hosaini, originally from Swansea whose film, The Swimmers, is currently available on Netflix (and Into Film+, the charity’s streaming platform for schools), and Elemchi Nwosu, a presenter and documentary filmmaker for BBC Wales, including I am Igbo.

The event, titled Stories on Screen, is part of Into Film Cymru’s ongoing work to increase access and diversity in the screen industry, supporting more young women and disadvantaged groups to enter the creative industries sector.

It is also providing an opportunity to welcome Sally as an ambassador, joining Into Film Cymru’s esteemed veteran line-up, including Matthew Rhys, Rhys Ifans, and Celyn Jones.

“Meaningful”

Commenting on her new role, championing film education and accessibility across Wales, Sally El Hosaini, director of The Swimmers, said: “Being an Into Film Cymru Ambassador is an honour and incredibly meaningful for me.

“Film has the power to inspire, challenge, and open up new worlds, and I know firsthand how important it is for young people to see themselves reflected on screen and to believe that a career in film is within their reach.

“Into Film does such vital work in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers and I’m thrilled to support their mission.”

Economic background importance

This comes on the back of recent research by The Sutton Trust and UK Screen Alliance (November 2024), which highlights the significant role that economic background and personal networks play in shaping career opportunities in the creative industries.

The study found that 31% of high-profile figures in TV, film, and music were privately educated, compared to just 7% of the UK population, reinforcing the need for initiatives that promote equal opportunities in the sector.

Chairing the event, Elemchi Nwosu, BBC Wales documentary presenter and filmmaker, said: “Every story shapes our world. By creating more opportunities for women and underrepresented voices, we enrich the narratives that reach our screens. I’m thrilled to be part of this conversation.”

The Q&A session, which explores filmmaking, equality, and representation ahead of International Women’s Day, has been organised in order to raise awareness of industry opportunities in Wales and encourage young women from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in film.

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: “At Into Film Cymru, we believe in creating real opportunities for young people, regardless of background. Events like Stories on Screen provide invaluable insights into the film industry while empowering the next generation of Welsh storytellers.”

This event, along with much of the charity’s work ensures that young people not only develop a passion for cinema but also see it as a viable career path.

