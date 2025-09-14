Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival programme launched

With a week to go before the public Box Office opens, organisers of the Cardiff-based festival offering the largest LGBTQ+ short film prize in the world have now launched its full programme.

The 19th Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival – celebrating global stories and Cardiff charm takes place Monday 13 – Sunday 19 October 2025 in Cardiff.

This year’s programme includes more than 60 short films, 13 stunning feature films, ten Talks, the return of Industry Day, Opening Night, and awards presented through the week during three separate events. This is a chance to meet some of the most talented creatives from around the world, and organisers want to welcome as many people as possible to their Festival HQ at Stadium Plaza, home to Vue Cinema, for a week of storytelling talent.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director, said: “The best thing about Iris for me is the excitement of the coming together of amazing storytellers in Cardiff.

“We are always excited to share films and meet filmmakers. That is the beauty of Iris. You can watch a film then have a chat with the filmmaker in the Festival Bar later. This isn’t something that happens at every film festival.”

Anticipation builds

This year, the festival welcomes back many of thir alumni and their new films, including the following:

Dima Hamdan , director of the 2025 Iris Prize winning film, Blood Like Water , who returns to take part in an Iris Talk on Saturday, 18 October.

, director of the 2025 Iris Prize winning film, , who returns to take part in an Iris Talk on Saturday, 18 October. Rohan Kanawade returns following the submission of two shorts (2015 and 2019) with his Sundance award-winning debut feature Cactus Pears

returns following the submission of two shorts (2015 and 2019) with his Sundance award-winning debut feature John Sheedy , director of the 2022 Iris Prize winning film, Tarneit , returns with Never, Never, Never , the 13 th Iris Production which will have its global premiere on Opening Night (13 October).

, director of the 2022 Iris Prize winning film, , returns with , the 13 Iris Production which will have its global premiere on Opening Night (13 October). Harry Lighton returns with the feature film Pillion, for its Welsh premiere fresh from its global premiere in Cannes, 2025. Harry previously submitted two films in 2017 and 2018 for Best British Short.

returns with the feature film for its Welsh premiere fresh from its global premiere in Cannes, 2025. Harry previously submitted two films in 2017 and 2018 for Best British Short. Petersen Vargas , returns with the feature film Some Nights I Feel Like Walking , following a 2021 Iris Prize submission.

, returns with the feature film , following a 2021 Iris Prize submission. Daniel Nolasco , returns with the feature film Only Good Things , following the submission of a short film in 2020.

, returns with the feature film , following the submission of a short film in 2020. Clari Ribeiro returns with a second Iris Prize shortlisted film, If I’m Here It Is By Mystery , following a first submission shortlisted in 2022.

returns with a second Iris Prize shortlisted film, , following a first submission shortlisted in 2022. Marin Håskjold returns with a second Iris Prize shortlisted film, The Hammer of Witches, following a first submission shortlisted in 2020.

As well as the five Talks featured during Industry Day, there will be five public talks during Iris Week.

Adjoa Andoh , star of Bridgerton, Casualty , and Doctor Who will be in conversation on Tuesday 14 October.

, star of , and will be in conversation on Tuesday 14 October. Tales of This City, the much-loved regular session produced by The Queer Emporium has an Iris make-over on Wednesday, 15 October.

the much-loved regular session produced by The Queer Emporium has an Iris make-over on Wednesday, 15 October. TikTok: Yr Alwad (delivered in Welsh, with translation facilities), on Thursday,16 October, which focuses on the TikTok short short drama phenomena, where S4C and Wales leads the way with their Hansh online content.

Honesty

Amongst the 13 feature films screening this year are Dreamers by Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor and Lesbian Space Princess by Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs. Dreamers won the audience award at the 2025 GAZE Film Festival in Dublin and will come to Iris fresh from the London Film Festival.

The film follows the story of Nigerian migrant Isio, who is caught and sent to the Hatchworth Removal Centre. She hopes for a fair asylum hearing and is convinced that if she follows the rules she will be released – although her new roommate Farah tells her she is making a naïve mistake. Joy will be attending the screening, and this will be a Welsh premiere.

Lesbian Space Princess is an award-winning feature film, including the Teddy for Best Feature Film at the Berlin International Film Festival and winning the GIO Audience Award at the Sydney Film Festival.

One of the directors Leela Varghese also has a short film in competition for the Iris Prize, I’m The Most Racist Person I Know and Leela will be attending the screening (on Friday 17 October), and her presence is supported by Sheba Soul Ensemble.

Berwyn Rowlands continued: “I’ll be honest, we haven’t quite got all the films we wanted. And to continue with the honesty this is always the case, but this year we did come across some comments about ‘not wanting to screen at a gay film festival’. This is a little distressing and highlights that things have started to change and possibly move in the wrong direction.

“I met up with Russell T Davies recently. We were attending the fabulous SCENE Festival in Manchester, and we agreed that ‘things got better, but now things are rapidly and urgently getting worse. What happens in America always happens here’. But we are still here sharing the stories the mainstream sometimes ignores in our 19th year and the 20th is just round the corner.

“Luckily, Iris is full of amazing movies, with strong stories. I’m over the moon that we close with Pillion directed by Harry Lighton and an Iris Alumnus. We also have Sundance Award winner Cactus Pears written and directed by another Iris Alumnus, Rohan Kanawade.

“We have always been committed to introducing our audience to as many film makers as we can afford and this year is no exception.”

There are many ways to enjoy Iris, whether you visit just for an evening, a weekend or the whole festival and students receive a special discount for all feature and short film screenings.

Iris Online, brings the festival’s short film magic right to your own screen. From 14 October to 7 November, you can enjoy the magic of Iris from the comfort of your home.

All tickets and passes will be available to buy online on 18 September or in person from the festival hub in Stadium Plaza throughout the festival from 3pm on Monday 13 October.

This year’s festival is a week in length, and the full programme can be viewed here: https://irisprize.org/2025-box-office/

Festival Venues

Vue Cardiff – Main venue and Festival hub

Stadium Plaza, Wood Street, Cardiff CF10 1LA

Chapter Arts Centre

Market Road, Canton, Cardiff CF5 1QE