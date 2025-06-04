Iris Prize returns for week long festival this October

The date for the the Industry Day for this year’s Iris Prize Film Festival has been announced, hot on the heels of the news that the Cardiff-based film festival will run for a week this year, for the first time ever.

The organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival are excited to announce that the Iris Industry Day will take place on Wednesday 15 October 2025.

The Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival – celebrating global stories and Cardiff charm, supported by The Michael Bishop Foundation, will return for its 19th edition on Monday 13 October 2025. This is the first time the Cardiff-based international film festival will run for a full week.

Berwyn Rowlands, Festival Director, said: “I’m delighted that the Iris Industry Day is returning after a short break. Although we are public facing festival sharing LGBTQ+ stories, we have responded to the sector and accepted that we also have a responsibility to the talented people who create content – where would we be without them!”

The Iris Industry Day is a key event for media professionals focused on content creation. It brings together directors, producers, writers, performers, and other key industry players to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the media landscape.

This full-day event provides a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and professional development, fostering a community of likeminded individuals passionate about the future of media.

Passes for Industry Day – and the full festival – are now available, and include tickets to all in-person screenings for that day too (Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2025 | Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2025)

The Iris Industry Day will feature a keynote speech from Dawn Airey (Channel 4, Channel 5, BskyB, ITV), panel discussions, and breakout sessions.

Dawn Airey said: “I am thrilled to be asked to be the keynote speaker for the reignited Iris Industry Day. The Iris Prize is such an important landmark on the festival landscape and has always enjoyed a special relationship with Channel 4, so I am excited to be able to take part in the IRIS 2025 celebration of LGBTQIA media.“

The event is designed to be interactive, with ample networking opportunities throughout the day.

Panel Sessions and Presentations : Industry leaders and experts will share insights on current and future trends in content creation, production techniques, and distribution strategies.

: Industry leaders and experts will share insights on current and future trends in content creation, production techniques, and distribution strategies. Breakout Sessions : Smaller, more intimate group discussions will provide deeper dives into specialized topics and foster meaningful collaboration.

: Smaller, more intimate group discussions will provide deeper dives into specialized topics and foster meaningful collaboration. Networking Opportunities: From the welcome breakfast to lunch and evening drinks, you’ll have plenty of chances to connect with peers, collaborators, and potential partners.

The Iris Industry Day will also be addressing the significant lack of working-class representation in the UK film and TV sector, particularly in roles behind the camera. Research by Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre and presented by Channel 4 news indicates that only a small percentage of creatives in these industries come from working-class backgrounds. This is even though the UK film and TV industry is a significant employer.

Berwyn Rowlands, Festival Director, continued: “The Industry Day will be unapologetic in its desire to share best practice, challenge the problems faced by the sector and embrace and highlight the opportunities for success. As we return in 2025, on the eve of our 20th anniversary, the list of speakers we are putting together represent the best of the best, people at the top of their game.

“Our first keynote speaker is Dawn Airey, who needs very little introduction having played key roles with Channel 4, Channel 5, BskyB, ITV and is considered by most as one of the most visible lesbians in British media.

“There will be a huge focus on British talent in 2025, and this will be reflected not only in the festival programme but also in the sessions during the Industry Day. We are keen to hear from the sector about what they would like to see covered during the event this October. We are interested to hear from those embarking on their first feature film, those who’ve made at least one feature and filmmakers who have one or two shorts under their belts. Send your e-mails to [email protected].”

Iris Prize will return this year: Monday 13 October – Sunday 19 October 2025. Iris Online will be available across the UK from 14 October to 7 November 2025.

Full details about Iris can be found at www.irisprize.org

