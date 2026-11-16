Irish folk-rockers set for headline show in Cardiff Castle this summer

Nation.Cymru staff

A rapidly rising Irish indie folk band are set to return to Cardiff next summer with their long-awaited European tour.

Kingfishr will make a triumphant return to Cardiff next summer with their Weight of the Feather European tour.

It is announced today, the Limerick based trio will headline the 9,500-capacity DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday August 6, following their sell-out show at the city’s DEPOT earlier this year.

Fronted by vocalist Eddie Keogh, alongside close friends Eoghan “McGoo” McGrath and Eoin “Fitz” Fitzgibbon, Kingfishr have become one of the most exciting success stories in contemporary folk-rock. Their music blends emotionally charged songwriting with a joyous, rousing folk sound, creating something that feels as intimate as it is euphoric.

Their 2025 debut album Halcyon debuted at Number 1 in Ireland and reached the Top 10 of the UK Album Chart.

Its success was driven largely by word-of-mouth and the phenomenal popularity of their track Killeagh, which has been certified more than 22 times platinum in Ireland and spent a combined 17 weeks at the top of the Irish charts, earning praise from The Guardian as “a modern addition to the Irish folk canon”.

Kingfishr’s rise has been fuelled by relentless touring, selling out venues and park stages across Ireland before taking their live show to Australia and the US. A global success story fuelled by live performance, the band are now preparing to round off a hugely successful 2026 with a completely sold-out 16-date European headline tour throughout November and December.

Following the success of their debut album, Kingfishr recently announced their highly anticipated second album, Weight of the Feather, which will be released in April.

Written during a period of huge personal and professional change for the trio, the album explores the extraordinary journey of Kingfishr so far, the pressures that come with success and the friendships at the heart of the band.

How far they’ve come

Their headline show at Cardiff Castle is yet another landmark moment for the band, underlining their continued rise and highlighting just how far they’ve come since the beginning of their journey.

Kingfishr, Alt-J, Mariah Carey, Public Service Broadcasting, Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “I’m delighted we will be bringing Kingfishr to Cardiff Castle next summer.

“Their sell-out show at DEPOT was brilliant so it is a real nod to their rising success that next year, they will be performing a headline show for us on a much bigger stage and to an even bigger audience.

“These guys have got great talent and are destined for very great things.”

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk